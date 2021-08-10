Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show to fill Jubilee Stadium on August 14-15

This year's show will take up two halls at Jubilee Stadium. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show is set to go this weekend, and organiser Renee Murray says it will be 30 per cent bigger than last year.

More than 120 companies from Whanganui and around the country will be spread over two halls, with everything from spa pools to beeswax wrap on show.

"It's got everything you need if you're planning a home renovation or a new build," Murray said.

"We've also got a lot of lifestyle products, along with the Artisan Craft Zone and the Taste Zone.

"The Taste Zone in particular is very popular, with alcohol samples and bottles you can buy and take home."

It isn't just alcohol in the Taste Zone: artisan breads, cheesecakes, gourmet meat products, honey, sauces and relishes, curry pastes and gourmet cookies are on the menu as well.

The event would give attendees the chance to talk to experts face to face about their individual needs, Murray said.

"You can find out a lot more than [on] a website, or by trawling through brochures and things.

"If you're doing renovations or building you want to talk to and like the people you're going to be working with."

Fire and Emergency Whanganui will bring their kitchen fire demonstrator unit to the event to show how to deal with a kitchen fire in the correct way.

The Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show is at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, August 14, from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, August 15, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is a gold coin.

To check out the full list of exhibitors, go to www.homeandlifestyleshow.co.nz/whanganui-2021-exhibitor-list