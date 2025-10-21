Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Hīkoi of Hope combines awareness campaigns to spread ‘powerful message’

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Project co-ordinator Mahanga Williams wants people to know there is a range of support services in Whanganui. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Project co-ordinator Mahanga Williams wants people to know there is a range of support services in Whanganui. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The Hīkoi of Hope kaupapa aims to unite the people of Whanganui to raise awareness of issues that New Zealanders are facing in 2025.

The event is set for November 28 from midday to 2pm, starting from Pākaitore Moutoa Gardens and ending at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Various awareness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save