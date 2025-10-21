The “Hīkoi of Hope - No one walks alone” was created to localise the issues New Zealand faced, instead of adopting overseas initiatives such as White Ribbon, Williams said.

The new ribbon and design, unique to New Zealand’s issues, came about as a result of the community’s feedback.

The issues the event would raise awareness of were interconnected, Williams said.

“Unfortunately, the stats are rising, we want to really send a powerful message to our communities ... help is here and reach out,” he said.

The kaupapa is being supported by Te Oranganui, Jigsaw Whanganui, Te Ora Hou, Whanganui Family Works, Whanganui District Council, Sport Whanganui, Women’s Refuge, Life to the Max and Grace Foundation.

Williams said he hoped people realised Whanganui had various services and forms of support that people could use.

“What we don’t want is for people who are struggling so badly to fall deep and then reach out,” Williams said.

“We want to try and normalise that help is okay.”

Stubbornness about asking for help was more common in men, with barriers including pride, denial and shame, he said.

Williams hoped the hīkoi would empower families to confidently contact support services, enhance safety, wellbeing and resilience for whānau and strengthen collaboration among service providers across Whanganui.

“We want the event to be positive and inspirational where it encourages our people and community to reach out and acknowledge, ‘we have these issues, it’s okay, it is what it is, but please reach out to services’,” he said.

Attendees are encouraged to gather at Pākaitore from 11.30am for a karakia.

Mayor Andrew Tripe will open the event.

New Zealand social activist and retired professional boxer David Letele, known as Brown Buttabean, will be one of the guest speakers at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

The event is expected to finish at 2pm.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.