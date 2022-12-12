Whanganui Happenings

Treasures from the Landfill, an acrylic-on-canvas painting by Judy Flatt, is one of the works in The Souvenir, a group show at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

ST ANTHONY’S CHRISTMAS CONCERT

When: Sunday, December 18, 3pm.

Where: Sacred Heart Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave

Details: Tickets: $15 adult, $2 child.

MERI KIRIHIMETE — CHRISTMAS LITURGY

(Please bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time.)

When: Sunday, December 18, 4pm-5pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount St Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

TUI MOTU

When: Wednesday, December 21, 4pm-5pm. With Liz Hickey rsj

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

CHRISTMAS ACTIVITY PROGRAMME

What: Christmas activities for kids aged 5-10 years. Caregivers can drop kids off for supervised craft sessions. See wrm.org.nz for details.

When: 10am-noon, December 20, 21, 22.

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, Pukenamu Queen’s Park

Details: $20 a child. Bookings and payment one day prior are essential.

COMMUNITY ARTS CENTRE EXHIBITION

What: Creative Fibre (Spinners and Weavers).

When: January 10-16, 10am-4pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

ON NOW

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Sarah Wilkins exhibition. Sarah has exhibited internationally and has work now showing through December-January.

Where: Lockett Gallery, 60 Guyton St.

85 GLASGOW ST

What: A Gallery: The Souvenir, a group show. Gallery 85: Earth Visions, painting and photography by Hamish Horsley.

When: Wednesday-Thursday, 10am-4pm; Friday, 10am-7pm with opening at 5.30pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm, and any time the flags are out. Any other time open by appointment.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Momotuhi ngutu (Lip font) — Brigham Anderson. Gallery 2: eurocoop — Volker Hawighorst & Renate Verbrugge; Pop-Up Gallery: Air — Sue Dryden.

When: On view until December 23.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass presents the Member’s Exhibition, the largest showcase of glass art in the country, presented in collaboration with New Zealand Glassworks Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao.

When: Till January 29

Where: Object Store (above i-Site).

What: 2022 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review is New Zealand’s longest-running, open-call community art exhibition. The review showcases Whanganui region’s artistic output each year and as such is recognised as a great place to see what’s hot, what’s happening, who’s new, who’s still working and who’s simply had a go.

When: Till February 26

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

What: Peter Peryer, Holy Tomato. This exhibition features works created between 2003 and 2018 that were acquired by the gallery in 2021 with generous assistance from his estate.

When: Till February 12.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

What: Collection Focus examines works by a single artist from the Sarjeant collection. This exhibition highlights early New Zealand landscape painter Charles Blomfield (1848-1926) and is timed to coincide with the 175th anniversary of his birth.

When: December 17 – March 5.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

What: Online: My Choice. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The December 2022 My Choice has been selected by Marie McKay. Her selection is available to view until December 31.

REGULAR

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 a session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1pm-4pm, afternoon tea supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Dianne 345 8809. All welcome $3. NO stairs & ramp entry.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COMMUNITY MARKET/GARAGE SALE

What: Grab a bargain — minimum of 10 households. Mixed lots.

When: Second Sunday of the month, 10am-1pm.

Where: Bula Bure, 149 London St.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday of month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: First Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel, 02102294425.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PARKINSON’S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10am-11am; Friday 11am-noon.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Fraser. 027 2477 242.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light “spirits Sanctuary”, 200 B Victoria Ave (Carparks at back 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ Super)

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30pm-3.30pm

Contact: craft group co-ordinator Bev 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: 1st Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Christine 343 6690 or Dot 345 4701.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: 2 Handley St, Gonville.

WOMEN’S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — soprano, alto, tenor & bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui’s history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, noon to 5pm.

Where: St John’s Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Irene Davis 021 02861658.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7pm-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John’s Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

WANGANUI WOMEN’S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6pm-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays, 5.30pm, Thursdays, 7pm

Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200 B Victoria Ave

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898



