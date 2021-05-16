Whanganui Happenings

David Niven stars in the Whanganui Film Society's presentation of A Matter of Life and Death on Monday. Photo / Getty Images

■ MAMMA MIA

What: Whanganui High School hits the Opera House stage, presenting Mamma Mia! - the stage musical.

When: Wednesday, May 19 to Friday, May 21 at 7pm; Saturday, May 22, 5pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $20, Child/Student $15, Family (2A + 2C) $60.

■ TUI MOTU GROUP

What: With Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Wednesday, May 19, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

■ WHAT GIVES ENERGY & PURPOSE TO YOUR LIFE?

What: with Nicola Patrick. Nicola has worked across government, iwi, private enterprise and charity. She founded Thrive Whanganui in 2018 and has an environmental science degree. Her personal passion is strengthening a deep connection between people and the natural world.

When: Wednesday, May 19, 7-9pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

■ WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: A Matter of Life and Death (1946). David Niven plays a World War 2 fighter pilot caught between a black-and-white heaven and a glorious Technicolor earth in this compelling hybrid of romantic fantasy and wartime propaganda.

When: Monday, May 24, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a 3-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for membership options.

■ RETREAT: INNER PEACE IN CHALLENGING TIMES

What: Introductory night. A 25 day Retreat in Daily Life, where we meet each Thursday night for 5 nights and the rest is done at home. The first night is an Introduction. From then, each meeting will involve silence, prayer of quiet, Scripture and sharing. You will be given an exercise to take home to pray and reflect on. Bring pen and notebook for journaling.

When: Thursday, May 27, 7-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. $25 for 5 nights or koha. With Juliet Kojis and Karyn Coleman.

■ THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Local presentation by John Vorstemans (National President). 'Theosophy – The Ageless Wisdom' - Synopsis: Theosophy is a synonym for the Ageless Wisdom. In this presentation we explore what we mean and understand by Ageless Wisdom. What actually is it? How do we learn it? How is it practical in our lives? Is it something we can find in books and, if so, which ones?

When: Sunday, May 30, 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre 19 Taupo Quay, back river entrance in Awa room.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819.

■ ALLERGY ADHD WANGANUI

What: Going milk-free & AGM. Info on lactose intolerance & milk allergy. Sample: eg, soy, rice, coconut, almond milk, soya yoghurt. All welcome, koha entry.

When: Monday, May 31, 7.30pm.

Where: Christ Church lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Sharyn, 345 8393.

ON NOW

■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — The Local Landscape — a solo show by Timon Maxey.

Gallery 85 — Take a Bag — a group show.

When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out. The current exhibitions close this Sunday.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tender Brick: The Material Epiphanies of Peter Hawkesby.

When: Till September 12.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 1918 Time Capsule. On April 8, 2021, while drilling inside the walls of the Sarjeant Gallery at Pukenamu Queen's Park the drill unexpectedly hit and broke a glass jar hidden out of sight inside the wall. Remarkably the jar contained a time capsule that had been placed inside a wall cavity 103 years earlier by John Cornfoot Brodie, Clerk of Works on the original Sarjeant Gallery building project.

When: Until May 23.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

REGULAR

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

■ CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30 meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or find us on Facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body and mind together here and now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minute's silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ EUCHRE AND HOUSE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — Mahjong and Cards; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 3-4pm — Gentle Yoga with Inner Light.

Friday: 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-2pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.