Whanganui Happenings

Two of the paintings by Tejomani Earl in her exhibition Temporary Arrangements, closing this Sunday at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, November 16, 4 - 5.15pm, with Liz Hickey rsj.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register, please call Pam at 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

MY REFUGEE STORY

What: Hear Tibetan monk Geshe Dhonam speak about his life.

When: Thursday, November 17, 6.30-7.30pm.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff.

Details: Entry by koha.

IMPERMANENCE AND PRECIOUS HUMAN REBIRTH

What: A talk by Geshe Dhoman, a Tibetan monk for more than 30 years.

When: Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20.

Where: 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

Details: For session times and more info, call Paul at 027 5545 543.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Walking Tour: "Mayor Mackay's Whanganui". Join Paul Diamond, author of Downfall: The Destruction of Charles Mackay on a walking tour of Mackay's Whanganui. Limited to 15 per tour.

When: Friday, November 18, 2pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay (meeting point).

Details: $5 – book online, or at Sarjeant on the Quay.

COMMUNITY CHOIR CONCERT

What: 'We're Back'. Musical director — Caleb Arthur; guest artists — St. Antony's Choir. Concert followed by afternoon tea.

When: November 19, 2pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, cnr Dublin & Wicksteed Sts.

Details: Adults $20, seniors $15, students $10. Children under 12 enter free. Tickets are available from choir members or at the door, or contact Edwyna at 344 7974 / 027 360 1335.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Public Talk: Downfall: The Destruction of Charles Mackay by Paul Diamond. Join Paul Diamond as he leads us through the eventful and dramatic life and times of Whanganui's mayor from the early 20th century, the notorious Charles Mackay. Paul's book Downfall: The Destruction of Charles Mackay has just been published.

When: Saturday, November 19, 11am-midday.

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre.

Details: General admission $12, friends & stars $10 – book online, or at Sarjeant on the Quay.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Refreshment.

When: Sunday, November 20, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

ST JOHN EYE HOSPITAL BOOK SALE

What: Two days only with all books half-price plus magazine bundles.

When: Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25, 10am-4pm.

Where: St John Community and Training Centre, 25 Tawa St, Gonville.

CAR BOOT SALE

What: Turakina School car boot sale. Cakes, plants, clothing, bric-a-brac and more. Stalls available for a koha; plenty of stalls available.

When: Saturday, November 26, 9am-midday.

Where: Turakina School.

Details: Contact Lysha Brennan at 027 231 9422, or the Turakina school office at 06 327 3864 to book a stall, or turn up on the day.

ON NOW

85 GLASGOW ST

What: Gallery 85: Earth Visions, painting and photography by Hamish Horsley. A Gallery: Temporary Arrangements, paintings by Tejomani Earl. Closing this Sunday.

When: Wednesday — Thursday, 10am-4pm; Friday, 10am-6pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm, and any time the flags are out. Any other time open by appointment.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Select — Glen Hutchins, Mark Rayner, Mike Marsh, David Traub, Samantha Matthews, Amy Blackburn, Perry Davies, Leigh Anderton-Hall, Patrick Cush & Emma Cunningham. Gallery 2: Top 10 Holiday Camps – Myanmar — Anthony Davies; Pop-Up Gallery: Contrasts — Duncan Foord.

When: On view until November 19.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Twilight's Edge. Paintings by Graham Fletcher.

When: Until November 20.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Collection focus. An exhibition of Taihape-born Douglas MacDiarmid's (1922-2020) works to celebrate the centenary of his birth.

When: Until December 11.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass — Members Show. The New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass presents the Member's Exhibition, the largest showcase of glass art in the country, presented in collaboration with New Zealand Glassworks Te Whare Tuhua o Te Ao.

When: Until January 29, 2023.

Where: Object Store (above i-Site).

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Online: My Choice. Each month, a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. This month, My Choice has been selected by Anique Jayasinghe — available to view until November 30.

REGULAR

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays - arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Hall, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan at 347 7414 or 027 376 2345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm; afternoon tea supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contact Dianne at 345 8809. Entry is $3 - all welcome. No stairs and ramp entry.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practicing engaged daily mindfulness in the Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Contact Clare at 021 0622 120.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus a gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy at 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COMMUNITY MARKET/GARAGE SALE

What: Grab a bargain — minimum of 10 households. Mixed lots.

When: Second Sunday of the month, 10am-1pm.

Where: Bula Bure, 149 London St.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, cnr Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday of the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Details: Contact Veronica Davidson at 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882, or Lesley McFarlane at 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Whanganui Floral Art Group.

When: First Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Contact Shirley at 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session; join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Contact Adie at 021 023 84578.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: A programme where elders can socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays, 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel at 021 022 94425.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Details: Contact Susan at 021 503 817.

PARKINSON'S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-midday.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation entry. Contact Fraser at 027 2477 242.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Jean at 345 7187 or Jenny at 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share spiritual wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays, 11.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light "Spirit Sanctuary", 200B Victoria Ave (Carparks at back of 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Donation. Call 06 345 5002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Contact Val at 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, or Lynne at 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday, 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Contact Natasha or Kevin at 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Contact Ngaire at 347 1613.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300 kilometres. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500 metres north of the Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ Super).

Where: Christ Church Community Hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost is $4. Contact Lynette at 06 213 0359.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings, 7.30pm, $8 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday morning, 9am, $6 per session, timed games.

Details: Contact Jude Hildreth at 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews at 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm

Details: Contact craft group co-ordinator Bev at 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: First Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Christine at 343 6690 or Dot at 345 4701.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: 2 Handley St, Gonville.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different café every week for encouragement.

Details: Contact Jill at 021 115 2243.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET

What: Collectables, antiques, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: Call 021 943 799.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — soprano, alto, tenor & bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our secretary, Edwyna at 027 360 1335 or 06 344 7974.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call the studio at 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, phone/text the secretary at 021 230 4095, or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book at 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: Second and fourth Sunday of the month, midday-5pm.

Where: St John's Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Irene Davis at 021 028 61658.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5-kilometre community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupō Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life - visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Contact Yvonne at 027 944 2166.