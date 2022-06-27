OUTFIT OF THE MONTH FLOOR TALK

What: Senior curator Libby Sharpe presents the Outfit of the Month for July, a glamorous 1970s two-piece.

When: 12.15pm, Thursday, June 30.

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, Pukenamu Queen's Park.

Details: Entry is free, please wear a mask.

60s UP

What: Entertainment by the River Folk.

When: Monday, July 4, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Christine 343 6690, Dot 345 4701.

WHAT GIVES ENERGY & PURPOSE TO YOUR LIFE?

What: with Cullinane College Students.

When: Thursday, July 7, 7-9pm, Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass still required. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

COAST CARE COMMUNITY PLANTING DAY

What: Castlecliff Coast Care Community Planting Day. Planting native sand binders, spinifex and pingao reduces sand blowing on to Morgan St.

When: Saturday, July 16, 1.30-3.30pm.

Where: Park in Morgan St, walk to planting area on the foredune.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Enchantment in the Everyday.

When: Saturday, July 17, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass still required.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, July 20, 4-5.15pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass still required. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

A DAY WITH HENRI NOUWEN — BEING THE BELOVED

What: Presentation by David Scoullar. Dutch priest and theologian Henri Nouwen (1932-96) was one of the most prolific spiritual writers of recent times.

When: Saturday, July 23, 10am-2pm, $20.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass still required. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au — please bring your lunch.

FREE COMMUNITY RESILIENCE WORKSHOPS

What: Brown Bag — Green Home. BYO lunch and learn about the best options for home retrofit and renovation.

When: July 27, midday-1pm.

Where: Whanganui Learning Centre, 232 Wicksteed St.

What: Pruning Fruit Trees. Outdoor workshop pruning pip fruit and stone fruit.

When: July 27, 1-2pm.

Where: Whanganui Learning Centre, 232 Wicksteed St.

TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tues July 26 at 5.30pm and/or Thursday, July 28 at 8.45am.

Details: 1 session/wk $5, 2+ sessions per week $3 per session. Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395, 022 658 6311 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com.

WOODEN TOY BUY-SELL-SWAP-REPAIR

What: To keep wooden toys in circulation and to raise awareness as part of Plastic Free July. Volunteers for 2 hour shifts welcome.

When: Saturday, July 30, 9am-1pm.

Where: River Traders Market.

Guidelines: Buy/Sell/Swap. Drop off wooden toys to Buy/Sell/Swap between 9am and midday at the Market. (Pre-Drop off 5-6.30pm on Friday, July 29 at Majestic Square.) Toys must be clearly labelled with name, phone contact and price. Unsold toys must be collected before 1pm or they will be donated.

Guidelines: Repair. Repair by Donation. Drop off toys to be repaired between 11am and 12.30pm. Toys must be collected before 1pm or they will be donated.

ON NOW

FINE ARTS WHANGANUI

What: Birdscapes — Freyja Wrigglesworth — paintings by the 2021 winner of the Fine Arts Whanganui Gallery Young Artist Scholarship.

When: Till July 14.

Where: Fine Arts Whanganui Gallery, 17 Taupo Quay, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The Pool Room. Ross Mitchell-Anyon works donated to the gallery by his mother's estate.

When: Till October 16.

Where: Object Space above i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Testing Ground: A group show exploring new directions in contemporary craft practice in Aotearoa.

When: Till October 16.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

85 GLASGOW STREET ART CENTRE

What: A Gallery & Gallery 85 — Pipiri, works by Luther Ashford, Taylor De'la'mere Robson and Tapirioterangi Pirikahu.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. Also by appointment, and when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Dougal MacPherson's exhibition. Illustrator of Introducing Teddy, translated into 12 languages and nominated for the Kate Greenaway Medal.

When: May-June.

Where: Lockett Gallery, 62 Guyton St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Vicki Fanning: Upon a Moment — three large-scale sculptural works, inspired by designs created by The Wanganui Glass Company.

When: Till July 31.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Tree huts in my twenties — Siobhan Wooding. Gallery 2: Colour Rupture — Z, Mike Stone, Jessica Galias, Mica Kerridge.

When: Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online. Till July 9.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tua o Tawauwau: photographic work by Whanganui artist Tia Ranginui (Ngati Hine Oneone).

When: Till August 21.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free. Info on 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills in a supportive and fun environment.

When: The 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month, starting at 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, 4 Indus St.

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 per session. Bowls supplied. More info call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics and compassion. Practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Is Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit. A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light " spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (Carparks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Cost is donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation)

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, corner Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — Soprano, Alto, Tenor & Bass. Join us if you love the joy of singing — you will not need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays at 5,30pm and Thursdays at 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours - Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/Carpark at back door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898.