Detail of Gula, a work by Whanganui artist Lauren Lysaght, one of her seven works in Prepare to meet your makers, a group show featuring Lauren Lysaght, Frances Stachl and Andrea du Chatenier, opening at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre this Friday.

Detail of Gula, a work by Whanganui artist Lauren Lysaght, one of her seven works in Prepare to meet your makers, a group show featuring Lauren Lysaght, Frances Stachl and Andrea du Chatenier, opening at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre this Friday.

LATEST

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Are you interested in other cultures and helping new migrants? Keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL home tutor training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Wednesday, May 18, from 1-4pm, and running until June 15.

Details: Contact Jane on 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: Hope and Trust in the midst of confusion and Covid-19. A series of five films, one per week but could be viewed individually. Film 2: Children of Men.

When: Thursday, May 5, 7-9.30pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: With Marie Skidmore rsj. Vaccine pass still required.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Dougal MacPherson's exhibition opening. Illustrator of Introducing Teddy, translated into 12 languages and nominated for the Kate Greenaway Medal. Dougal posts artwork on his Instagram account @15mindrawings which will be in the exhibition running May-June.

When: May 1, 3pm.

Where: Lockett Gallery, 62 Guyton St.

THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Open public meeting with Zoom option. Starter question: "Do we understand the fuller context?" Can we be honestly cognisant of all aspects or do we conveniently 'cherry-pick' to pacify our personal paradigm, skewing the full learning opportunity?

When: Sunday, May 8 at 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre back river entrance in Awa Room.

Details: You can 'Zoom' in if that works better for you, and there is no cost (donation appreciated but not required). Let us know if you would like the zoom link email theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or check our Facebook page Theosophy Whanganui.

WHAT GIVES ENERGY AND PURPOSE TO YOUR LIFE?

What: With Te Ahi Kaa (Young adults from Palmerston North Diocese). Come and hear these young people tell of what has been the influence in their lives.

When: Wednesday, May 11, 7-9pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass still required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery – Prepare to meet your makers object art by Lauren Lysaght, Frances Stachl and Andrea du Chatenier. In Gallery 85 – In Residence (October – November 2020), photography by Brendan Kitto.

When: Opens on Friday. After that, Wednesday & Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, & Sunday 10am-4pm. Also by appointment, and any time when the flags are out. Viewing online at agallery.nz.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Genuine Article. Annie Mackenzie's post-Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring woven works inspired by the paintings of Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul, and the Whanganui Woollen Mills.

When: Till May 22.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project: Andrea Gardner - This is the rabbit hole. In 2021 Andrea's photographic work Now I Have Your Attention won the Open Award of the Sarjeant's annual Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. This is the rabbit hole features a new collection that explores self-portraiture through staged photography.

When: Till May 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1 & 2: Space Studio & Gallery Turns 10! A group exhibition featuring many Whanganui favourites; studio and exhibition artists spanning from Space's beginnings in 2012 to now. Pop-Up Gallery: Through a Small Window - Alice Fennessy.

When: Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online. These exhibitions close this Saturday.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders. A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Till May 29.

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Whanganui Arts in Review: A Survey of Past Award Winners 2011-2021, works by 23 local artists.

When: Till June 5.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

REGULAR

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of Scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation).

Where: Christ Church hall - upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: Has recommenced for the year. The Choir is a mixed choir singing four-part harmony – Soprano, Alto, Tenor & Bass. Join us if you love the joy of singing – you will not need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: For more information please contact our Secretary – Edwyna - 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly social rides of 200-300km. Riders of all ages and genders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by the Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: In front of the Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

VINYASA FLOW YOGA WITH JADE

What: Energetic Vinyasa flow yoga to kick start your week.

When: Mondays 7.30am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours - Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave (entrance/car parks at back door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13, vaccine pass required. Phone 06 345 5002 to book.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, Whanganui on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, car boot, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics and compassion. We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share their spiritual wisdom, there will be presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits sanctuary", 200B Victoria Ave (car parks at back 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Donation, book 06 345 5002.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, corner Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A candle-lit Yin practice for a deep relaxing unwinding stretch.

When: Thursdays 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours - Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave (entrance/carpark at back door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13, vaccination pass required, phone 06 345 5002 to book.