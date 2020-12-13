Whanganui Happenings: What's on

A work by Timon Maxey, Gentle Annie, which features in A Christmas Peel at 85 Glasgow St Art Centre. Acrylic on ply.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an independent Catholic magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Come along and contribute to the discussion-inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed.

When: Wednesday, December 16, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

MERI KIRIHIMETE — CHRISTMAS LITURGY

When: Sunday, December 20, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Please bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time.

SUSTAINABLE WHANGANUI

What: Family Christmas Holiday Creative Workshop. Make decorative wrapping paper, cards, your own gifts. Bring food for shared lunch, donations welcome. Provided by Sustainable Whanganui for families.

When: Monday, December 21, 10.30-2.30pm.

Where: Harekeke Room, WRRC, 83 Maria Pl, next to Fire Station.

Details: 345 6000.

REBS CHRISTMAS MARKET

What: River Exchange and Barter (REBS), Whanganui's green dollar community, is holding a Christmas market. Includes felting by Karen Workman, clothes and gifts, free range eggs, honey, sauces, relishes, seedlings, spray-free fruit, vegetables, flowers, fresh herbs, garlic, fruit trees, dried chillies, healings, psychic readings.

When: Tuesday, December 22, 2.30pm.

Where: All Saints Hall, Whanganui East Shopping Centre.

OPERA WEEK

HERITAGE HOUSE RECITAL

What: Presented by the Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artists from New Zealand Opera Company. The singers are selected by audition on the basis of their musical ability. Splendid music, delicious afternoon tea and a beautiful environment ensure the popularity of this event.

When: Wednesday, January 6, 2pm.

Where: Heritage House, 136 St Hill St.

Details: Tickets $25. Service fee $1 per ticket.

OPERA WEEK

DARE TO DREAM: PENE PATI & AMINA EDRIS

What: International Opera Singers Pene Pati and Amina Edris are home from Europe to share their musicianship, artistry and experience at

the New Zealand Opera School with a late afternoon concert of arias, duets and familiar favourites. Come and share in their stories.

When: Sunday, January 10, 4pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Collegiate School.

Details: No door sales. Adult $40 Senior $35 Child $10. Service fee $1 per ticket.

OPERA WEEK

PUBLIC MASTERCLASS

What: The NZ Opera School offers young singers the opportunity to develop their vocal techniques, their language and performance abilities during 12 days of intensive tuition. The tutors who are selected to teach at the NZOS are of the very highest standard and come to Whanganui from around the world, as well as New Zealand. The masterclasses give a greater insight into the development of the human voice, and you will be informed and entertained by the experience. You are invited to join the students and tutors for refreshments after the class.

When: Monday, January 11, 7.30pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Collegiate School.

Details: Tickets $15 each. Service fee $1 per ticket.

OPERA WEEK

GREAT OPERA MOMENTS

What: Presented by The Freemasons Foundation, Great Opera Moments is an opportunity to be enchanted and entertained by all the

students of the school. It will be an evening of arias staged in a magical way.

When: Saturday, January 16, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $35 Senior $30 Student $30. Service fee $1 per ticket.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

What: Wai — The Water Project. A multimedia exhibition that celebrates fresh water as a natural element essential to our wellbeing.

When: To February 7.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition utilises the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery — local artists (or a strong local affiliation) in A Christmas Peel, our end of year group show. In Gallery 85 John Wells, ceramic artist, has his first solo exhibition since his graduation in 2000.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

COMMUNITY ARTS CENTRE

What: A selection of drypoint etchings and wire art by Lysha Brennan, plus a selection of acrylic paintings by Christina McGillan and work by Nick Toyne.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Exhibition on until December 19 — Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 9am-1pm.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Return to the Garden — Amy Blackburn; Botanical Inspiration — A Major Group Exhibition with artists Gaynor Mulholland, Jan Barker, Jo Ogier, Val Cuthbert, Sandra Morris, Emma Scheltema, Frances Sim-Higgins, Neal Palmer, Lesley Alexander, Wilma Blom, Tabatha Forbes, Jane Zimmerman & Emma Bass; It was a Colourless Time — Christina McGillan.

When: Until December 19.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body and mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style. All equipment supplied.

When: Mondays 9-10am $10; Tuesdays 6-7.15pm $12; Saturdays 9-10.30am $12.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Martin 022 6221711.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is about 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.