Whanganui Happenings: What's on this week and regular events

Sarjeant Gallery curator of collections Jennifer Taylor Moore with the contents of the time capsule on display at Sarjeant on the Quay. Photo / Supplied

LATEST

■ AMPUTEE SOCIETY OF MANAWATU AND DISTRICTS

What: Whanganui amputees and caregivers please join us for a light lunch and fun afternoon and meet the committee.

When: Thursday, May 6, at 12.15pm.

Where: 12 Murray St, Aramoho.

Details: For enquiries phone Rosemary on 06 343 8393 and with numbers for catering.

■ CREATIVITY WORKSHOP- 4

What: Developing your creative spirit — Knowing how to create your own work. How to develop your own distinct style. With Julie Anne Coffey.

When: Thursday, May 6, 7pm-8.30pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ TYLEE TALK: GRAHAM FLETCHER

What: Painter Graham Fletcher is the current artist-in-residence at Tylee Cottage. His work to date as a New Zealand-born Samoan has explored complex cultural issues within a post-colonial context. Fletcher will discuss past and present work.

When: Thursday, May 6, 7.30pm

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay.

Details: Free admission. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

■ NZ STRING QUARTET, FOUR SUITS AND A SOPRANO

What: Dame Kiri Te Kanawa protégé Ipu Laga'aia, tenor Chris McRae, musical theatre stars Sophie Morris and Rutene Spooner, and music legend Laughton Kora join forces with The New Zealand String Quartet to perform operatic classics through to pop classics.

When: Friday, May 7, 7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House, St Hill St.

Details: Premium: Adult $121.60, child under 18 $82.50; A reserve: Adult $92.50, group 10+ $82.50, child $82.50; B reserve: Adult $82.50, child $82.50.

■ A TASTER/INTRODUCTORY WORKSHOP

What: On Care for Our Common Home. Praised Be! Laudato Si. With Marie Skidmore rsj and Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Saturday, May 8, 10am — 2pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Cost $20. Bring your lunch. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ CREATIVE CARD-MARKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin.

When: Saturday, May 8, 10am — 12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Cost $10. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ LANTERNS ON THE AWA

What: Whanganui's annual festival of East Asian culture. Light and laughter in the Year of the Ox.

When: Saturday, May 8, 5pm-9.30pm.

Where: Whanganui riverbank, Moutoa Quay.

Details: Traditional treats, crafts & customs, music, dance, martial arts, magical family time. Bring a rug. Enjoy a different dinner.

■ WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY RECITAL

What: Featuring Ingrid Culliford, Win Livesay and others.

When: Sunday, May 9, 2pm.

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St.

Details: Entry $5 at the door for non-members.

■ THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Monthly presentation. 'Comparison — the dogma of Should' — In this presentation we will consider how comparison influences and affects us in many aspects and levels.

When: Sunday, May 9, 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 10 Taupo Quay, back river entrance, Awa Room.

Details: Open free entry. Enquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819

■ DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE

What: Simple dances drawn from many religious traditions.

When: Sunday, May 9, 4pm.

Where: Quaker Settlement, 76 Virginia Rd.

Details: Suitable for all ages, no experience necessary. Optional potluck meal 6pm. Enquiries Peter 345 0634

■ GREEN DRINKS

What: Come along to meet and mix with other sustainably/environmentally-minded individuals, businesses and organisations in Whanganui.

When: Tuesday, May 11, 6pm.

Where: Stellar Restaurant & Bar, 2 Victoria Ave.

Details: Meet from 5.30pm, talk at 6pm. Check our Facebook page for updates on this month's speaker.

■ NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Members' participation — Sharing your Genealogical Treasures after the AGM.

When: Monday, May 10, 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

Details: Individual research available before the meeting.

■ WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Do you support the free community art studio at 61 Dublin St? Join the Trust Board. We need you!

Details: Phone Linda 021 230 4095.

■ WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Screening of Bacurau, a portrait of a near-future fight for survival in the remote reaches of northern Brazil. In Portuguese and English with English subtitles.

When: Monday, May 10, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door, starting from a three-film sampler for $30 or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui for other membership options.

ON NOW

■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — The Local Landscape — a solo show by Timon Maxey — paintings from around the Whanganui region.

Gallery 85 — Take a Bag — a group exhibition where invited artists were given a humble paper bag as the starting point in the creation process.

When: Saturday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project 2021 — Tracy Byatt 'An Impossible Bouquet'. A solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award.

When: To May 9

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Shannon Novak: Symplegma. For Pride Week 2021 the Sarjeant commissioned Auckland-based artist Shannon Novak to create one of his distinctive window works. The work signifies the Gallery becoming part of the Safe Space Alliance. The work is accompanied by photographs by Novak, alongside photography from the Gallery's collection, chosen by the artist and independent curator — Milly Mitchell-Anyon.

When: To May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

■ 2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW

What: The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy.

When: To May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Free admission. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

■ 1918 TIME CAPSULE

What: On April 8, 2021, while drilling inside the walls of the Sarjeant Gallery at Pukenamu Queen's Park the drill unexpectedly hit and broke a glass jar hidden out of sight inside the wall. Remarkably the jar contained a time capsule that had been placed inside a wall cavity 103 years earlier by John Cornfoot Brodie (b.1859, d.1930), Clerk of Works on the original Sarjeant Gallery building project.

When: To May 23.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Free admission. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

■ SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Fiona Goulding — A Different Perspective; Antonia O'Mahony — 274 Days Til Summer; and Alice Fennessy — Floating hours and ghost days.

When: To May 8.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

Details: Gallery open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm.

REGULAR

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation Classes in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm on Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote S, t Castlecliff.

■ CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely let go and relax, followed by 20 minutes's silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — Mahjong and Cards; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 3-4pm — Gentle Yoga with Inner Light.

Friday: 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-2pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided

Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home)

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. Phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher, to improve strength, flexibility, resilience and composure. Yoga is the perfect stress management system. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.