Those accepted into the programme receive $55,000 over five years on top of their professional income, which contributes to paying off their student loans.

Wildbore is a part of the 35 newly graduated veterinary students who will be bonded to 28 regions across New Zealand.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said this was the largest cohort since the scheme started.

“Vets are vital to rural economies. This programme ensures farmers have access to the best possible animal care,” Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard said.

Wildbore discovered his passion to become a vet at 15 after moving to a lifestyle block in Waikato with his family.

“A vet came around to treat one of our donkeys, I saw him doing his job and thought, ‘Actually, that’s what I want to be,” he said.

The 30-year-old spent his early 20s working on a dairy farm, which sparked an interest in farm management.

When he started studying at Massey at 25, he could not shake his interest in farm management and decided to study agricultural science alongside his veterinary degree.

Like many other VBS vets, Aodhan Wildbore praises the programme for the various opportunities and benefits it provides. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Wildbore will spend roughly three days in the clinic and two days out on farms.

“My job is to look after the welfare and health of the animals in Whanganui but also I want to be able to provide consultancy and advisory service to farmers.

“It’s never a dull day out here.”

Another graduate has been placed in Feilding and a further two are based in Hāwera.