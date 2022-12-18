Umbrellas will be needed while Christmas shopping in Whanganui this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Umbrellas will be needed while Christmas shopping in Whanganui this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui can expect more rain this week, but the good news is that temperatures will be warm and settled.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said a low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea was bringing rain and south-easterly flows that were expected to last until Saturday.

“The temperatures for Whanganui are about average for this time of year,” he said.

“The rainfall, however, is above the average, and there has been 82 millimetres recorded for December so far, with 12.2mm reached on Saturday.”

Corrigan said the average for Whanganui at this time of year was 68.7mm.

“Whanganui can expect showers all week interspersed with fine spells,” he said.

“The south-easterly winds will be mild on land, but anyone going out on the water should check for some fairly strong wind gusts.”

Daytime temperature highs for the week will remain in the mid-20s, and Corrigan said the overnight low temperatures will be cooler than last week.

“Things were quite muggy last week, so people will be relieved to know that things are a bit cooler.

“The overnight lows range from 13C to 14C throughout the week.”

Corrigan said it was too early to provide an accurate forecast for Christmas Day on Sunday, although early indications suggest a high-pressure system could be on the way, bringing drier conditions.

“We’ll know more later in the week, but it is likely that there will be long fine spells with a shower or two,” he said.