Whanganui football: City and Athletic Reserves meet in Saturday derby

Wanganui City, led by captain Latham Berry, will look to continue their ascent of the YORB Horizons Premiership against crosstown rivals Whanganui Athletic. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Wanganui City, led by captain Latham Berry, will look to continue their ascent of the YORB Horizons Premiership against crosstown rivals Whanganui Athletic. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Hunger may determine the outcome of the eagerly awaited football clash between two premier Whanganui football teams at Wembley Park today.

Versatile Wanganui City and GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic Reserves meet for the first time this season in a local Yorb Horizons Premiership derby, the final game of round one.

The pair finished first and second in the competition last season, with City going through unbeaten and Athletic only dropping a couple of matches, so it may come down to which side is hungrier for the win today.

However, neither have replicated last year's form in round one this season, although City have performed the better of the two. City are in a three-way tie for third spot on the table, while Athletic languish near the bottom after several lapses in form.

City beat the very much in-form PNBHS 1st XV 1-0 last weekend, a team that whipped Athletic 6-0 several weeks ago. Athletic did bounce back somewhat last weekend, losing by a far more respectable 2-1 to North End Reserves.

On paper and current form, City - who are still without a coach - would have to be favourites to take out today's match, although there is a huge amount of pride at stake, with a massive rivalry between the clubs over many years.

Athletic's top team take a break this weekend, with no Lotto Central Federation League matches being played until next week.

Athletic appear to have returned to form with a 5-1 drubbing of Napier Marist last weekend. Athletic are tied for fourth on the table with PN Marist, and play second-placed Massey University when the competition resumes next week.