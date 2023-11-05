Whanganui firefighters responded to a shed fire in Westmere, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui firefighters are investigating the cause of a shed fire that destroyed a car.

Whanganui senior station officer Aaron Summerhays said the fire in Caversham Rd was reported about 8am on Monday.

The owners of the property were at home and were alerted by smoke.

Two fire appliances responded to the blaze, which was fully alight by the time crews arrived.

“We could see smoke from leaving the station so it was already pretty well involved,” Summerhays said.

The fire was contained to the garage and it didn’t take long to bring the fire under control.

“The contents of the shed and the shed have been destroyed.”

No one was injured in the blaze.

As of 10.30am, firefighters were still on site making sure there were no hotspots and working to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire was not regarded as suspicious.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.