Whanganui fire crews control fire caused by failed attempt to burn out wasps’ nest

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Wasps can sometimes build nests in the ceilings of homes and are especially active in the summer months. Photo / Brent Page

A failed attempt to burn out a wasps’ nest resulted in a callout to Otamatea for Whanganui fire crews.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said crews were called at 4.30pm on Sunday after a person attempted to burn out a wasps’ nest in Otamatea.

“The fire spread to nearby trees and underbrush.”

Whanganui Fire Brigade station officer Jason Rattray said he attended the incident, which was a small fire on a hillside.

“It was created as a result of an attempt to eradicate wasps.

“Obviously, small fires in people’s backyards are a common event, but I would not say that this was a regular thing that we see.”

One fire truck from Whanganui Fire Station responded to the callout and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Whanganui pest control technician Te Atuarere Albert says people can easily do more harm than good when it comes to DIY methods of pest control.
The Pest Man Whanganui pest control technician Te Atuarere Albert said people who came across a wasps’ nest should call their local pest control.

“I know it’s the old farmer way to pour petrol on it, but all that’s going to do is upset them and they’re just going to come out and sting you.

“Even if you don’t want us to go in there and get rid of it and have to pay money, they can probably still give really good advice over the phone.

“They can tell you what products to use.”

He said pest control specialists used protective gear and equipment to safely eradicate wasps’ nests.

Rattray said for people legally starting a fire on their property, it was important to make sure they had access to a water source such as a hose, and that they were at least 4m away from fences or anything that could burn.

People needed to go online to check fire season restrictions, which were regularly updated on Fenz’s website, he said.

Albert said during the summer months, pest control businesses would be busy tackling wasps’ nests inside or near houses.

In the winter, wasps were more dormant but well-hidden nests could cause problems, with children playing outside and being stung.

Nests located in ceilings could also create issues with wasps flying in and out of bedrooms, he said.

“There are cases where people try to spray them with fly spray, and they’ll be nesting in the ceiling somewhere, and all it does is upset and aggravate them.

“People will get stung and then the wasps move further into the house.

“You’re going to do more harm than good if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

He said the best advice he could give was to contact pest control experts.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

