Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui East Pool refurbishment will begin next year

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The pool's diving board will not return as part of the upgrade work. Photo / NZME

The pool's diving board will not return as part of the upgrade work. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui East Pool is set to open this summer but planned upgrades will not be in place until the 2026-27 season.

In August, Whanganui District Council voted 10-2 in favour of a refurbishment and upgrade of the outdoor pool and to develop a business case for the future upgrade

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save