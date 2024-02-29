Voyager 2023 media awards
Whanganui District Sports Quiz

Whanganui Midweek
By David Scoullar
1. In possibly the biggest meltdown in its history, Whanganui’s Heartland team lost 29-27 to what union after leading 27-3?

2. Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club member Messina Su’a has been selected for which NZ women’s team?

3. Which cricket team won the Chapple Cup playoff for third place — Whanganui or Manawatu?

4. Whanganui district farmers are being offered lessons in what sport?

5. Why did Whanganui cricketer Martin Pennefather get a call-up to go to India?

6. Where will the inaugural Blazing Hills trail event take place on March 9?

7. What was the venue for the Aussie/Kiwi Challenge Water Ski Tournament?

8. What big event took place at the Whanganui Velodrome in February?

9. Why is Whanganui’s Marist Football Club looking forward to September?

10. What historic equine event took place in Whanganui in 1848?

Quiz Answers

1. East Coast at Ruatoria in 2012.

2. The under-21 rowing team, which will compete at the 2024 Pacific Regatta in Sydney in late May/early June.

3. Manawatu, by eight wickets.

4. Surfing.

5. He was selected for NZ at the Over-60s Cricket World Cup.

6. Raetihi.

7. Lake Wiritoa.

8. The 73rd River City Wheelrace, which attracted about 40 track cyclists.

9. It will take part in the annual national Marist tournament in Wellington.

10. Whanganui’s first race meeting.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

