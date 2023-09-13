Whanganui District sports quiz

Who resurfaced the Whanganui velodrome?

1. Which sports organisation recently held its first event in Whanganui?

2. Who was the NZ sports heroine who spoke to students in Whanganui in August?

3. Who is the former Whanganui woman who was Singapore’s head coach at the Netball World Cup in South Africa?

4. What club did she play netball for in Whanganui?

5. Who was the Whanganui match doctor at the Women’s World Cup?

6. What is the shared name of the horse that won the Wanganui Gold Cup in 1968 and a former Gonville motel?

7. Whanganui swimmer Paige Conley won what event at the NZ Secondary School Swimming Championships in July?

8. What event did Blake Mitchell of Patea win in Wales?

9. A sculpture of what racehorse has just been unveiled in Waverley?

10. Who has just completed resurfacing the Whanganui velodrome?

1. River City Pro Wrestling.

2. Eleven-time Paralympic gold medalist Dame Sophie Pascoe.

3. Annette Bishop.

4. Pirates.

5. Brian Cotter. He was stationed at Wellington’s Regional Stadium.

6. Avro.

7. 200m butterfly.

8. The junior shearing final at the Cneifio Corwen Shears.

9. Kiwi, winner of the 1983 Melbourne Cup.

10. German company Velotrack.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!



