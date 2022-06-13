The Whanganui velodrome was the fastest track in NZ in its first few years - true or false?



1. What name is shared by a Whanganui rugby great and a small bay at Opunake?

2. Collegiate's first inter-school rugby game in 1883 was against whom?

3. The Whanganui velodrome was the fastest track in NZ in its first few years — true or false?

4. Which district man chaired the board of Special Olympics New Zealand 2010-19?

5. How many times did Whanganui Heartland coach Jason Hamlin play for Whanganui between 1992 and 2001?

6. Whanganui's Eddie Tofa is prominent in what sport?

7. Which Whanganui venue is known as the Home of the Mile?

8. What is the English version of the Latin motto on the coat of arms of the Wanganui & Old Boys Rugby Football Club which will celebrate 150 years on June 28?

9. In which small South Taranaki community would you find a thriving wrestling club?

10. In what year did the last Queen's Birthday rugby match between Whanganui and Taranaki take place?

Quiz Answers

1. Middleton — Bruce Middleton who played more than 100 games for Whanganui and Middleton Bay at Opunake.

2. Wellington College, a game which involved a sea voyage on the steamer Huia.

3. True. It was the first wooden track in NZ and the first with radiata pine support.

4. Ian McKelvie, MP for Rangitikei.

5. 100 games.

6. Boxing. He organised the NZ Amateur Boxing Championships here in April.

7. Cooks Gardens. The venue was awarded a World Athletic Heritage Plaque this year.

8. To develop a stronger society.

9. Alton, near Patea. The Alton Wrestling Club which started in 1946 has about 30 children on its current roll.

10. In 2001 when Taranaki won 38-15 at Cooks Gardens.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!