Whanganui District sports quiz

Sally Gibbs successfully defended what title in November?

1. The Whanganui Tennis Club received what major prize at the Tennis New Zealand Awards in December?

2. Whanganui Athletic lost its promotion bid, so why is the team going up to the Central League in 2023?

3. In what sport is the Jury Cup awarded?

4. How did Michael Voss make marathon history in Whanganui in December?

5. Racehorses owned by the O’Leary whānau of Whangaehu won what prestigious event in both 2014 and 2018?

6. Nearly 31 years ago, this club held its inaugural meeting with 27 people attending, and it now has around 300 members.

7. This local sports identity, who died in November aged 75, was a cricket rep and chairman of Sport Whanganui for 10 years.

8. Runner Sally Gibbs successfully defended what title in November?

9. Which town in our district shares a name with a Chicago sports team?

10. Pace bowler Tim Southee has taken over as the Black Caps’ test cricket captain, so who was the Whanganui medium-fast bowler who once captained NZ?

Quiz Answers

1. It was named the best tennis club in NZ for 2022.

2. Whanganui Athletic will fill the gap left by Wellington United withdrawing from the competition.

3. Rowing. The annual regatta for the cup, last held on the Whanganui River in December, was won by Wellington’s Star Boating Club, with Aramoho Whanganui second.

4. The Rotorua man set a new record in the 3 Bridges marathon, bettering the old mark by nearly 10 minutes.

5. The Auckland Cup. Who Shot the Barman won in 2014, and Ladies First in 2018.

6. The Whanganui Mountain Bike Club.

7. Garry Spooner.

8. Her female 55 - 59 age-group title at the Athletics NZ 10,000-metre championships.

9. Bulls — the town, and the Chicago Bulls, an NBA basketball team.

10. Harry Cave. He captained NZ in nine of his 19 test matches from 1949 to 1958.





Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar