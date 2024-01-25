Whanganui district quiz

Where do you find this marae?

1. Name the Whanganui woman who founded the online group Grammar Vigilantes of Aotearoa (GVA).

2. What was the name of the popular public walkway which opened in 1986 beside the Whanganui River a few kilometres beyond Upokongaro?

3. What place on the river became a focus for Whanganui Collegiate School’s cadet force in the 1960s and 1970s?

4. Who was the Minister of Conservation who visited the former Ahu Ahu ohu in 2004?

5. How many times did the coaster Holmdale visit our port between 1922 and 1956 — More or less than 800?

6. Two niu poles at Maraekōwhai are well-known to Whanganui River canoeists but where is the niu pole about 25km below Taumarunui?

7. Which town in this district claims to have the widest main street in the North Island?

8. What role does Peter Robinson have at the charitable trust Wanganui Enterprises?

9. Where do you find Paraweka marae?

10. Which pa site is signposted and can be visited off SH4 between Whanganui East and Upokongaro?

Quiz Answers

1. Margi Keys.

2. The Aramoana Walkway. It closed in 2001 following erosion and access issues.

3. Koriniti. The school went there for non-commissioned officers’ training camps.

4. Chris Carter.

5. More than 800 during a career in which she steamed almost one million miles and carried more than a million tonnes of cargo.

6. At the old kainga of Arimatia (according to TW Downes probably a Biblical name).

7. Raetihi.

8. Board of management chairman.

9. Pipiriki.

10. Waitaha Pā. It had a replanting programme 20 years ago.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!