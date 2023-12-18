Where do you find this driftwood dinosaur?

Where do you find this driftwood dinosaur?

1. What milestone did Whare Marama Kohanga Reo at Ratana Pa celebrate in October?

2. Who is the Whanganui man who is an internationally known chef?

3. What part of Whanganui was known by Māori as Kuri-ara-pana?

4. Name the Whanganui firm that began in 1907 and is due to close after selling its site for housing development?

5. By what name is the huge collection of old and wrecked cars at Horopito known?

6. Over what period were orphans and foundlings cared for by Sisters of Compassion at Jerusalem?

7. The former Mars operation at Castlecliff had its headquarters in which country?

8. How many bridges does the Whanganui District Council look after — more or less than 50?

9. Who bred the rose that took a top prize at the NZ Rose of the Year Trials in Hamilton?

10. This Whanganui company with branches in Feilding and Palmerston North marks its 110th year in 2024.

11. Which bird, recently established in NZ, is resident only along the Whanganui River?

12. Name the Whanganui man who was world-ranked at Scrabble.

13. What is the name of the incorporation which farms a large tract of land near Ranana?

14. The governor-general from 1924-1930 has which street named for him?

15. Who was the high-profile Whanganui radio jock who once worked on Radio Hauraki?

16. When Hamish McDouall won NZ Mastermind in 1990 what was his specialist subject?

17. Which Hunterville business won the highest honour at the Rural Women Business Awards?

18. William Spears Russell, a former British Army sergeant, founded which hotel in Whanganui that continues today?

19. Who recreated his forebear’s 1800s walk up the coast from Wellington to Whanganui?

20. Where do you find the dinosaur Cliffy Mokonui?

Quiz Answers

1. Forty years. It is one of NZ’s oldest kohanga reo.

2. Peter Gordon, now resident in London. In the 2009 New Year Honours he was appointed an Officer of the NZ Order of Merit for services to the food industry.

3. Durie Hill.

4. Beadles Panel Products.

5. Smash Palace. A movie of the same name starring Bruno Lawrence used the site as a set.

6. From 1891 to 1907 when they were moved to Wellington

7. USA.

8. More — 72.

9. Bob Matthews of Matthews Roses. His Lilac Temptation was voted the best climbing rose.

10. Anderson Memorials.

11. The Nankeen night heron.

12. Mike Sigley.

13. Morikaunui.

14. Fergusson St (Sir Charles Fergusson).

15. Paddy O’Donnell.

16. David Bowie.

17. Honest Wolf which makes woollen bags and accessories.

18. Rutland Arms.

19. Barry Nixon.

20. At Castlecliff, in front of the library and community hub. The time-travelling triceratops materialised in 2017 from driftwood.

Twelve correct — good; 16 — very good; 20 — genius!