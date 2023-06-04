The Extravaganza Fair is held at council-controlled Kowhai Park. Photo / NZME

The Extravaganza Fair is held at council-controlled Kowhai Park. Photo / NZME

Booking fees for outdoor spaces are under the microscope and the Whanganui public can have its say.

Whanganui District Council is currently reviewing its Public Places, Parks and Reserves Bylaw.

Council policy adviser Hannah Rodgers said while the current bylaw functioned sufficiently, the fee system was found to be unclear for users in terms of which activities required a booking, what fees would be charged and what users could expect from a booking.

Most bookings for outdoor spaces currently require a flat fee of $50, whether it be commercial events such as the Extravaganza Fair, community events or private events such as weddings.

“The bylaw review aims to provide clarity and transparency to the system,” Rodgers said.

“A bookings system is used so people who want to hold events can organise around other events, as well as scheduled maintenance.

“The fees help cover the administration costs for organising bookings and maintenance costs for damage that sometimes occurs to our parks and public spaces.”

Three fee structures are being consulted on - no fee, a fixed fee or a sliding fee.

The council’s preferred option is free bookings for community groups and a sliding fee for other users, depending on the nature of the activity.

The review asks which factors the council should take into account when charging fees, such as whether the activity is commercial and the size of the event.

Public submissions are open until 5pm on Sunday, July 2.

Whanganui’s parks and public spaces provided places to meet and socialise for the whole community, Rodgers said.

“They contribute to the wellbeing of people who live here and anyone who visits Whanganui, and the bylaw supports the council to take care of these spaces.”

That included protecting the environment, keeping disruptive behaviour to a minimum and ensuring parks and reserves were safe and accessible.

Rodgers said it was important to note that the discussion around booking fees was for infrequent or one-off uses only.

“Regular leasing of council parks or facilities is managed separately.”

To make a submission, visit www.whanganui.govt.nz/Your-Council/Have-Your-Say/Current-Consultations.