Whanganui District Council votes to keep 12 elected members for 2025 election

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Whanganui District Council will comprise 10 councillors from the general wards and two from the Māori ward after the 2025 local election. Photo / NZME

There will still be 12 Whanganui district councillors around the table following next year’s local elections.

A final decision on representation was made in council chambers this week, with councillors also voting in favour of keeping the Whanganui Māori Ward.

In June, a working party recommended that the council comprise eight councillors from the general ward and two from the Māori ward but that was overruled by the council, which proposed 10 from the general ward and two from the Māori ward.

That number was signed off at a council strategy and policy committee meeting last month, with elected members delivering passionate speeches encouraging both iterations.

Councils must review representation every six years.

Public consultation for the 12-councillor arrangement attracted 190 submissions, with 60% favouring maintaining 12 elected members.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said councillors appreciated the feedback from the community.

Like the long-term plan, we had a record number of submissions on the representation review this time,” he said.

“The council received 10 submissions to its last representation review in 2018.”

At previous meetings, councillors debated the options of either 10 or 12 councillors, Tripe said.

“Our decision to have 12 is a democratic result.

“I have said previously that less is more but I acknowledge that we also need to balance that with making sure we have the right voices around the table to represent and to hear our community.”

For the 2025 elections, residents on the general electoral roll can elect 10 general electoral ward councillors, while those on the Māori electoral roll can elect two Māori electoral ward councillors.

All voters in the district will continue to elect the mayor.

Seven members of Whanganui Rural Community Board will also be retained, representing the Whanganui, Kai Iwi and Kaitoke subdivisions.

The final proposal is open for appeals until October 6.

They will be forwarded to the Local Government Commission and, if required, a hearing will be held on November 19.

The commission must make its determination by April 10, 2025.

