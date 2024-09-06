Whanganui District Council will comprise 10 councillors from the general wards and two from the Māori ward after the 2025 local election. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Council will comprise 10 councillors from the general wards and two from the Māori ward after the 2025 local election. Photo / NZME

There will still be 12 Whanganui district councillors around the table following next year’s local elections.

A final decision on representation was made in council chambers this week, with councillors also voting in favour of keeping the Whanganui Māori Ward.

In June, a working party recommended that the council comprise eight councillors from the general ward and two from the Māori ward but that was overruled by the council, which proposed 10 from the general ward and two from the Māori ward.

That number was signed off at a council strategy and policy committee meeting last month, with elected members delivering passionate speeches encouraging both iterations.

Councils must review representation every six years.