“I’ve challenged a couple of them [lobby groups] to verify their facts and they haven’t responded to that,” Tripe said.
“One is that we are embedding co-governance inside the council and that is simply not the case.
“You have to inform yourself and make your own view, rather than listen to a group outside our district that has no idea, really, what is going on.”
The council report said the Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiations Trust would provide a $500,000 establishment fund for the reserves board, Ngā Tūtei a Maru, and there would be no changes to council costs for reserve management “in the immediate term”.
“Future reserve management planning will flow into long-term and annual plan budgeting processes, as it currently does.”
Costs for the social entity Toitū te Whānau were still being determined, it said.
Tripe said the engagement and drop-in session had been productive but some people had attended with a predetermined idea and were “unshakeable”.
