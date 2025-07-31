“We give our assent to that opinion and we would like to move in that general direction as well.”

A report from council libraries manager Pete Gray said there were 2853 active library users – those who had used their library card in the past 24 months – with debt on their accounts, totalling $17,342.

That debt covered 2018 to the present.

The report said Whanganui was one of only six public libraries in New Zealand that still imposed overdue fines.

“It is a barrier for both adults and children.

“If parents can’t use the library because of fines, they won’t bring their children.”

Removing late fees had positively affected libraries in Wellington, Upper Hutt, Queenstown, Waitomo, Tairāwhiti, Kaikōura and the far North, it said.

Keene said libraries that removed overdue charges had “really ramped up their messaging” around being a good customer.

“We’ve looked at data from Wellington and Auckland and they’re not seeing any measurable drop in the prompt return of library books.

“Having a debt, and knowing you’ve got a debt, can actually act as a reason not to come back.”

Auckland libraries scrapped late fees in 2021.

At the time, 8.5% of books were never returned, but that dropped to 1.5% in 2024.

Gray’s report said no overdue fees would be charged for the late return of library items in Whanganui, but people with overdue items would continue to receive email reminders.

“Existing debt from fees for overdue items will be wiped from the system.”

While late fees no longer apply, an invoice will be sent for an outstanding item if it is overdue for 31 days or more.

Until now, all adult books and magazines had a 50c a day overdue charge, and CDs, DVDs and bestsellers $1 a day.

Keene said overdue charges brought in about $18,000 a year, although that income had “dropped off a cliff” since the email reminder system was introduced.

“All our library staff are trained to have conversations with customers about managing how they use the service.

“As you up your customer service level, the income [from overdue charges] drops more and more.”

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said libraries, parks and pools were some of the district’s most well-used and loved spaces.

“Reading and literacy is obviously so important to our children, our tamariki,” she said.

“I think it’s on the next council to look at funding and resourcing such an important service appropriately.”

During the council’s 2024-2034 long-term plan (LTP) process, the decision was made to close the Davis Library at 5pm on weekdays (one hour earlier) and at 3pm on Saturdays (two hours earlier).

Reducing the number of new library books bought was part of $1.5 million in savings the council identified in the lead-up to the LTP.

Gray’s report said the other areas still with overdue charges were Grey, Marlborough, Wairoa, Waimate and Hamilton, although the last two were also looking to remove them.

“Removal of charges means that books can be returned without penalty, even when we have invoiced for them,” it said.

“It is, after all, the book that is wanted back, not the money.”

