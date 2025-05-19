Wayne Hooper with the petition to remove the speed bumps on Somme Parade. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Wayne Hooper with the petition to remove the speed bumps on Somme Parade. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The Whanganui District Council has removed the speed bumps outside Aramoho Shopping Centre following a community-led petition.

The speed bumps near the corner of Somme Pde and Kaikokopu Rd were taken away last Friday after more than 250 people signed the petition.

Chief executive David Langford said the council acknowledged the feedback from the petition and acted on the requests.

The speed humps were left in place after slip repair works in 2023 to continue helping with pedestrian safety in the area.

“While this was well-intentioned, we acknowledge that there have been some negative side effects, which the petitioners have brought to our attention,” Langford said.