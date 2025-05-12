Council transportation manager Mark Allingham said the speed bumps remained after the work finished to slow traffic and improve safety for pedestrians.
“This is a busy spot with two new bus stops and a shared pathway – pedestrian and cycle traffic across busy Somme Pde is only expected to increase,” Allingham said.
He said the council’s long-term intention was to create a pedestrian refuge island at that location to improve safety for people crossing the road; however, funding was needed from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.
Hooper and McCormack said the speed bumps issue had been going on for too long.
“It has been so long, it’s been years of it. When they put them in, it was only temporary and we were going, ‘we can handle the jandal’, but years later it’s like, ‘come on man, this is getting out of shape’,” McCormack said.
Hooper expected the petition to reach 250 responses by the time the organisers met with the council on May 20.
Allingham said sections of the speed cushion were recently removed by an unknown person and had been reinstalled by contractors.
Hooper’s wife, Cherie, disagreed that the speed bumps provided a safer environment.
“It doesn’t make it safer because by having different traffic flowing across the same road, one’s going slow and one’s going fast, it’s harder,” she said.