The council has yet to hand over the Rotokawau Virginia Lake aviary to its new owner, community organisation Friends of the Aviary. Photo / NZME
Whanganui District Council is on track to hit cost-saving and revenue targets of $13.4 million and avoid “a little bit of extra borrowing”.
A report from chief executive David Langford said about $5.7m of savings and non-rates revenue had been made by the end of September - a quarter of the way through the financial year.
Last December, the council announced a six-point plan to keep rates down for 2024/25, by increasing the ratepayer base, improving council efficiency, exploring alternative funding, cutting council services, selling assets and identifying non-rates revenue.
The report said bringing economic development agency Whanganui and Partners in-house had saved $779,304 of a $900,000 target but the $150,000 saving for the closure of the Rotokawau Virginia Lake bird aviary was yet to be realised.
“Hopefully we compensate in other areas and meet the overall target,” Langford said.
An increased ratepayer base, budgeted to bring in $600,000, is still at 0%.
Langford said that could not be measured until closer to the end of the financial year.
Examples of non-rates revenue include car parking ($1.716m budgeted; $512,793 to date) and returns on the council’s property portfolio ($1.5m budgeted; $372,242 to date).
Earlier this year, councillors voted unanimously for more parking meters and higher charges in the CBD, with an increase from $2 to $3 an hour on Victoria Ave and parking charges on side streets and off-street parks increasing to $2 from 50 cents (off-street) and $1 (side street).
Langford told the Chronicle if the $13.4m target was not met, the council would need to draw down debt.
“Council would finish the financial year with a deficit, which would be funded with a little bit of extra borrowing.
“All options are on the table but we need time to get into it and see what’s possible.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.