Whanganui District Council voted to make a one-off rates reduction available for those struggling with the costs of increases. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council is offering a one-off rates reduction to eligible households facing rates rises higher than $700.

To be eligible for the remission, ratepayers need to have had a 2023-24 rates increase of more than $700 and to have brought in a gross household income of no more than $90,000 from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

It only applies to residential properties and the ratepayer must live in the property and own no other properties.

In July, the council locked in the district’s rates for 2023-24, which resulted in large fluctuations between suburbs.

At either end of the scale, average rates in Aramoho and Castlecliff increased by $552.81 per year and $507.56 per year respectively, while in Springvale and St John’s/Otamatea, average rates increased by $4.72 and $19.69 per year.

Chief financial officer Mike Fermor said the disproportionate increases were due to the district-wide property revaluation carried out by Quotable Value (QV).

“The council is required by law to revalue houses in the district every three years for rating purposes to work out the share of rates each household pays,” Fermor said.

Property valuation in Whanganui was undertaken last year, reflecting a property’s likely selling price on October 1, 2022.

There had been a marked increase in the value of land in Whanganui, particularly in previously lower-value areas like Aramoho and Castlecliff.

This meant some properties, especially ones on larger sections, have substantial rates rises.

Fermor said because of this, the rates remission net had been cast wider to include households which may struggle to pay higher rates.

“This one-year assistance gives affected households time to plan how they will fund their property’s rates from July next year,” he said.

Applications for rates remission open on Monday, August 7. When assessing the applications, the council will also check the rates increase is predominantly due to the October 2022 district revaluation rather than building work or property improvements.

There is also a rebate scheme available for low-income earners, and some people may be eligible for accommodation support from Work and Income.

Regardless of whether a property owner was eligible for a remission or rebate, Fermor said setting up a direct debit payment for rates could be useful as it spread rate payments evenly over the year.

“The direct debit payment can be set up to best align with your income, whether it’s weekly, fortnightly, monthly or quarterly.”

People can apply for the rates remission via the council’s website at www.whanganui.govt.nz/Property/Rates.

The rates page also has more information on the rebate scheme and allows property owners to set up direct debit links for rate payments.

Remissions can also be applied for by phoning (06) 349 0001 or emailing rates@whanganui.govt.nz.