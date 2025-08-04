“The damage makes the area unmowable for contractors, causes slip and trip hazards for users, detracts from visual amenity and creates a feeling of a lack of safety for neighbouring residents,” it said.
Cars were also climbing the kerb and parking on the grass.
Henare’s report said there had been planting and installation of planter boxes on the city side of Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery to prevent vehicles from accessing the area containing the cenotaph and Handspan peace sculpture.
Resource consent conditions for more tree planting had also been confirmed, it said.
