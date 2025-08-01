It is made of Accoya timber from New Zealand, which is shipped to the Netherlands for treatment.

At a council operations and performance committee meeting on Thursday, councillor Rob Vinsen said the issue was “alarm bell stuff”, especially for cyclists travelling at 70km/h.

He asked what suppliers had said about the timber.

“I would have thought that a basic thing would be a guarantee of a splinter-free product.”

Henare said the council had not received a formal report on the cause yet, but it was in the works.

The track was still under warranty.

“There was some discussion around how the wood was cut, and they did say to us that it may never splinter again.

“But it could splinter. They were unable to give us a definitive answer on the day they were here.”

Whanganui Cycling Club patron Ron Cheatley told the Chronicle the splintering had not caused the track to close, but “a bit of sanding needed to be done”.

“Nothing has been held up.”

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan, who holds the parks, sport and recreation portfolio, said the council had to get on top of the problem while the warranty was still valid.

“It’s a point of difference, it’s a key asset and it’s brand new.

”I look forward to the chief executive [David Langford] helping lead that, with our legal team if needed."

Speaking to the Chronicle in 2023, Velotrak carpenter Peter Jacques said Ayocca was slightly narrower than timber used on indoor tracks - 30mm instead of 40mm - and its treatment process took away everything the weather could affect.

“In Holland, they use it for lock gates - that’s how resistant to water it is.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.