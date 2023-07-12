Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council gets rid of pōhutukawa tree that gave shop owner four years of problems

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
Vivek Bangia's wish has finally come true. Photo / Bevan Conley

Vivek Bangia's wish has finally come true. Photo / Bevan Conley

Action has finally been taken to get rid of the pōhutukawa tree outside Castlecliff Four Square.

Owner Vivek Bangia had been petitioning the Whanganui District Council for four years to remove it, saying the tree’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle