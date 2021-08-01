Whanganui District Council asking for submissions on draft heritage strategy

Submissions are open for the council's heritage strategy, aiming to protect the district's iconic buildings. Photo / File

Public submissions on the future of Whanganui's heritage buildings are now open.

The 10-year Whanganui District Council draft heritage strategy sets the council's plans for the district's heritage architecture, including support for preservation and earthquake strengthening.

Council's heritage adviser Scott Flutey said consultation had been a key part of putting together the draft strategy, with community voice key in the final step in developing the document.

"We used discussions from stakeholder meetings and responses to our late-2020 heritage survey to guide the writing of the draft strategy," Flutey said.

"Before the final document is written we'd like feedback from the community once more, whether it's to tell us we're on the right track or to share new insights."

Flutey said the document was an important step for Whanganui and the first time there would be a broad strategy for the sector.

"It's vital we create the strategy together to set a vision for Whanganui as a district that values, protects and promotes its historic heritage and to map the action we are going to take to achieve Whanganui's heritage goals over the next decade."

He said the strategy acknowledged a wide-ranging presence of heritage values in Whanganui.

Whanganui District Council heritage adviser Scott Flutey. Photo / File

"There are challenges but also lots of exciting opportunities, particularly for making local stories more visible," Flutey said.

"We're mindful that there are multiple layers of history in Whanganui and we've been working with hapū and other stakeholder groups to identify stories that are appropriate to share in the public realm."

He said he envisaged in the near future augmented reality technology would be used to engage people with our local stories, with an app to use to tour local heritage sites.

"This document is relevant to us all because well-managed heritage informs a sense of place and contributes to wellbeing – so make sure you read the draft strategy and let us know your thoughts."

• Submissions can be made by visiting the council website, or via hard copy at the council building on Guyton St, or the Davis and Gonville libraries.