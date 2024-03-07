Whanganui district churches quiz

Which long-serving minister left this church last year?

1. Name the minister who left St James Presbyterian Church in 2023 after nearly 11 years in charge.

2. Who is the ecumenical chaplain at Whanganui Hospital?

3. What new appointment has Whanganui Anglican minister the Rev Anashuya Fletcher been given?

4. Which Whanganui church community holds an annual Medieval Fayre?

5. Shirley Spooner was ordained and inducted as minister of what church in November 2023?

6. French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin visited Whanganui in 2006 for the rededication of which Catholic church?

7. What happened to the St Joseph’s Catholic Church at Turakina that held its last service in 1979?

8. Name the local woman who, when ordained in 1978, became one of the first two Anglican women priests in the Wellington diocese.

9. Why was this same woman awarded the Croix de Guerre by the French?

10. Why is the Westmere Memorial Church seeking photos of the original church?

Quiz answers

1. The Rev Mo Morgan.

2. The Rev Amail Habib.

3. Assistant Bishop of Wellington.

4. St Anthony’s.

5. St Paul’s in the City.

6. St Joseph’s Church at Jerusalem.

7. The building was used as a community centre and later moved to St Matthew’s Collegiate School in Masterton where it was dedicated as the school chapel in 1986.

8. Sidney (Duigan) Koreneff.

9. During WWII she was with the French resistance. In 1946, she married Vladimir Koreneff-Domogatzky, a White Russian army officer who was also awarded the Croix de Guerre.

10. It plans a book to mark its 150th anniversary in August, telling the history of Westmere and the life around the church.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!