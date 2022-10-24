Karen Wrigglesworth has just produced another book about engineering heritage. Photo / Paul Brooks

Whanganui district arts quiz

1. Who was the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui director who left in mid-October after 15 years in the job?

2. The latest stained glass window unveiled in the council chambers shows three women who were prominent in what field?

3. Karen Wrigglesworth has followed her book about Whanganui's engineering heritage with a book about the engineering heritage of what South Island city?

4. Name the singer who will perform at The Last Night of the Proms on November 5.

5. A version of Patea Maori Club's Poi E was re-released for what Taika Waititi movie in 2010?

6. Jim Parnell's 2005 book, In the Wake of the Riverboats, compiled the colourful stories and compositions of which family?

7. The Whanganui Regional Museum is the newest fund partner of what foundation?

8. What school did 2022 Booker Prize winner Sri Lankan Shehan Karunatilaka attend in Whanganui?

9. For how long did retired heritage librarian Lynley Fowler work at the Whanganui District Council?

10. Why should Waverley be grateful to the late Fridtjof Hanson?



Quiz Answers

1. Greg Anderson.

2. Campaigning for suffrage rights for women, finally granted in 1893.

3. Dunedin.

4. Jamie Henare who will be in concert with Brass Whanganui.

5. Boy.

6. Joshua Harris and his four sons, Mel, Claude, Alfred and Jack, three of whom followed their dad in working in the Hatrick fleet.

7. The Blumhardt Foundation, established in 2003 to advance the craft and object art sector.

8. He was at Whanganui Collegiate from 1990-92.

9. For 50 years.

10. The New Plymouth man is the sculptor behind the bronze statue of champion Waverley racehorse Kiwi. He donated a life-size plasticine mould of the horse with jockey Jim Cassidy on its back.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar