The Whanganui River played a major role in what feature film, released in 2006? Photo / Bevan Conley

Test your local arts knowledge

Whanganui district arts quiz

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. Released in 2006, what feature movie's primary filming was on the Whanganui River?

2. Who wrote Woven by Water: Histories from the Whanganui River?

3. Which town in this region did Larry Parr, writer, director, and producer of films and teleplays, grow up in?

4. What is the name of the Bell St gallery run by a former director of the Sarjeant Gallery?

5. How many plays has Joan Rosier-Jones written?

6. Born in Whanganui, this fashion designer, retailer and philanthropist marked 30 years in her industry with a book titled Grit Before Grace.

7. Roughly how many artworks of national significance are held by the Sarjeant Gallery?

8. Which outdoorsman, storyteller and poet published a 72-page collection of his works in 1990 about the back country titled For Those Who Understand?

9. What significant development took place in March for the locally-based NZ Opera School?

10. Te Whare Tuhua o Te Ao is the Māori name for what?

Quiz Answers

1. River Queen. Set in the 1860s, a young Irish woman finds herself caught on both sides of the lines during the wars between Māori tribes and the British colonial army.

2. David Young. Born and educated in Whanganui, he has written 10 books.

3. Raetihi. In 1986 his iconic NZ comedy starring Billy T. James, Came a Hot Friday premiered there.

4. WH Milbank Gallery.

5. Three. Her latest, Flat Out, is being performed at Repertory Theatre this month.

6. Anna Stretton.

7. More than 8300.

8. Mike McGee. The book was dedicated to "those who seek high places in the early morning mist".

9. The school launched a new website.

10. NZ Glassworks, Rutland St, the national centre for glass art.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!