Mark Fraser, seen here batting for Whanganui against Horowhenua-Kapiti in 2020, hit 96 for Marist against the Renegades. Photo / NZME

Both Property Brokers United and Wanganui Vet Services Marist picked up comfortable victories over the newcomers when the fresh-looking Cricket Whanganui Premier 1 competition began on Saturday.

But that is not to say the cricket was uncompetitive as the Whanganui Collegiate 1st XI had United under pressure early in their run chase at the school grounds before their two veteran batsmen put together an impressive 147-run partnership for a seven-wicket win.

Meanwhile, at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park, it appeared Marist were going claim a massive winning total against Wanganui Renegades when they blasted past 300 from their 45 overs. However, the multiple-time Premier 2 champions gave a solid account in their run chase - avoiding being dismissed in the 73-run defeat.

It could possibly have been even closer for Renegades had a succession of dropped catches not granted veteran Marist batsman Mark Fraser (96) enough extra lives to make them pay in Marist's 302-7.

Play was still delicately poised when Fraser entered at 94-3 and, in 74 deliveries, he struck eight boundaries and five sixes.

Ross Kinnerley (60 from 72) was an anchor on top of the innings, while John McIlraith (27) also chipped in.

Other wickets were snapped up by the Renegades bowlers, with Mathew Hodges taking 3-45 from his nine overs.

While Marist stayed in attack mode, they could have still been dismissed for a gettable total, but as well as Fraser's survival, Angus Dinwiddie came in at No 7 to score a rapid 65 from 50 balls before being dismissed near the end, with the 300 in sight.

Renegades prepared to make a 45-over run chase for the first time, previously playing P240, while having to go without their sole former Riverview Whanganui representative batsman in Josh Trillo. He was only 24 hours shy of completing mandatory Covid recovery.

They made a good start to reach 50 for the loss of only one wicket, but eventually, pace bowler Fraser Kinnerley (2-56) and spinner Joel Clark (3-35) began to go to work – the latter breaking up the key partnership in the middle of the innings between Ben Heap (67 not out) and Ryan Donaldson (29).

The Renegades do not have the batting depth of a Marist, who were expecting to then run through the lower order rapidly.

However, Heap kept hitting and running, as last man and former Marist player Andy Moose stayed with him for an entertaining final nine overs in which they scored 35 runs – enough for Heap to raise his 50 and the team to reach a respectable 229-9, as Marist had used up their frontline bowlers before the finish.

Even though he is not supposed to bowl on his damaged knee, Ross Kinnerley sent down six deliveries without a run-up to the crease, while it was pleasing to see Sam O'Leary, a member of the 2018-19 Coastal Challenge-winning team, make his comeback.

Over at Collegiate, the schoolboys were also looking to get good service out of their top order, and they were on track for a competitive total at 146-4 against United.

However, once the dangermen were dismissed by representative squad member Chris Sharrock (2-26), the likes of representative contender Lovedeep Randhawa (3-21) were able to go at the exposed lower order, who could only add another 36 runs to be dismissed in the 32nd over.

The two Oscars - McVerry (63) and Mabin (23) were Sharrock's key scalps, while last season's Whanganui debutant Carter Hobbs (52 from 53) was seeing it well until being run out by Zeb Small.

In reply, tall pace bowler Mabin (2-31), in whom Whanganui coach Warren Marr sees real potential, struggled with his line early, but after a succession of wides, when he got it right he struck, as did skipper Josh Allpress, to reduce United to 37-3.

But that just brought together the stable Tom Lance (81 not out) with Whanganui captain Greg Smith (57 not out), the latter back in United colours after two seasons, and together they worked their way to the winning runs, also in 32 overs.

Lance, taking 91 deliveries, had the patience to wait for the bad balls – hitting 10 deliveries to the rope and six over the top of it.

His team, therefore, leads the points table after Week 1.

Results, November 5

Premier 1

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 302-7 (M Fraser 96, A Dinwiddie 65, R Kinnerley 60, J McIlraith 27; M Hodges 3-45) bt Wanganui Renegades 229-9 (B Heap 67no, R Donaldson 29, J Donaldson 25, L Brennan 25; J Clark 3-35, F Kinnerley 2-56) by 73 runs.

Whanganui Collegiate School 1st XI 182 (O McVerry 63, C Hobbs 52, O Mabin 23; L Randhawa 3-21, C Sharrock 2-26) lost to Property Brokers Wanganui United 184-3 (T Lance 81no, G Smith 57no; O Mabin 2-31) by seven wickets.