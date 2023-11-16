Chris Sharrock will captain Whanganui this weekend.

The picturesque Centennial Park in Marton will host Furlong Cup cricket for the first time in nine years as Riverview Motel Whanganui prepares for the first of back-to-back fixtures in Marton on Saturday.

First up is HMC Horowhenua-Kapiti, who are coming off an outright loss to Pay Excellence Hawke’s Bay in the first round, whereas Wanganui managed to bat out the second day against Subway Manawatu to only lose on first innings points.

Coach Warren Marr is looking forward to playing at the small but intimate Centennial Park, which has that classic village green feel as a sole pitch ground, rather than a multiple-pitch venue like Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park.

“It’s nice for Marton [to host]. It’s a lovely ground, I’ve got some good memories of it.

“The facilities we need are there.”

Playing consecutive weekends on the same ground in the representative environment means Whanganui will be looking for consistency, in their second game against title contenders Whitaker Civil Engineering Taranaki.

“I like it – two weekends in a row – if they were all in a row it would be better,” said Marr.

“Going back to club cricket, a lot of the games have been on artificial [wickets].

“They’re good players, the best we’ve got, and Horowhenua-Kapiti, they are the side we have to get a result against.

“This weekend’s the time; we’ve got to get first innings runs.”

To that end, the side will miss injured skipper Greg Smith, but other timings are more fortuitous as 2022-23 players Shaun O’Leary and Daniel Burgess made their club cricket returns last weekend, both making good knocks over 40 in Premier 1.

O’Leary has thrived against Horowhenua-Kapiti with two Cricket Whanganui Honours Board performances in consecutive seasons against them – a century on debut in 2021-22 and a six-for last season.

Last year’s match was dominated by the ball, Whanganui losing by four wickets despite claiming first innings points, and while much of the pre-match discussion is on the batting, a lot will be expected of the current four-seamer, two-spinner attack.

Probably the best bowler against Manawatu, Charlie Meredith has a slight niggle and comes out of the side, while Collegiate allrounder Oscar Mabin is bracketed with Connor O’Leary to come back into the team, and was going to play some Wednesday night cricket in the Hawke’s Bay to test his own niggles.

“It’s the first time we’ve been in the situation to have some tough conversations with players [not selected],” said Marr, as after the depth issues of previous years, there were a handful of talented players who went close but missed selection.

Over his injury issue after bowling well in club cricket, Ross Kinnerley is ready to go, as he and his brother Fraser along with veteran batsman Mark Fraser as the survivors of the last Whanganui representative team to play in Marton in 2014.

Without Greg Smith, Chris Sharrock resumes the captaincy he held in the 2021-22 season, and while Marr acknowledges the dual role as wicket-keeper won’t be easy, Sharrock can lean on the professional Ben Smith fielding at mid-off for his experience, having captained at first-class level with the Central Districts Stags.

Play will start at 10.30am on both days.

The Whanganui team is:

Chris Sharrock (c) (wc), Daniel Burgess, Joel Clark, Ben Smith, Carter Hobbs, Shaun O’Leary, Mark Fraser, Hadleigh O’Leary, Ross Kinnerley, Oscar Mabin/Connor O’Leary, Fraser Kinnerley, James Woodford.

Club cricket

Saturday will also see both Premier 1 and Premier 2 Twenty20 action around the Whanganui grounds.

In Premier 1, Whanganui High School will play their catchup game with fourth-placed Whanganui Renegades, who are in must-win mode for their last two fixtures to keep alive their hopes of reaching the final.

Premier 2 T20 will see table leaders Wicket Warriors Whanganui hosted by the Collegiate 2nd XI, while the Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens take on Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI in an important matchup of fourth vs fifth.

Kaitoke Knight Riders and Property Brokers United P2′s meet in the other game.

Draw for November 18th

Premier 1

Wanganui Renegades vs Whanganui High School 1st XI

Premier 2 Twenty20

Property Brokers United P2 vs Kaitoke Knight Riders

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI vs Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens T20

Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI vs Wicket Warriors Whanganui

Byes: Whanganui High School T20, Wanganui Renegades, Hunterville Hackers, Wanganui Old Boys-Tech CC



