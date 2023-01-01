Cricket Whanganui staff Verity Johnson (left), Pete Bowman and Greg Smith. Photo / Bevan Conley





Taking a break to let the Christmas pudding settle, the new-look Cricket Whanganui team have been able to take stock of the first half of 2022-23.

After he took over in the latter stages of last summer, CW general manager Pete Bowman was joined by new director of coaching Greg Smith and female development officer Verity Johnson for the start of this season.

The regional presence for the sport has notably increased, with Smith and Johnson able to visit schools from Marton to Whanganui, after starting off in the likes of Waitotara and Waverley to introduce the “Smash” programme – a collection of fun cricket drills and pick-up games to teach youngsters the basics of the sport.

In conjunction with Sport Whanganui, the CW staff were also able to travel to the likes of Bulls and Ohakune – the latter right on the border of the Central and Northern Districts catchments – to offer a first-hand introduction to cricket that has previously been lacking.

“It was never going to be a one-person job,” Bowman said.

“In that very short window, we’ve managed to get out to 10 schools ... we’ve seen about 700 kids.

“We’re not focused on one socio-economic area or another – we’ve gone across the board.”

With Smith and Johnson being hands-on, Bowman has had the time and opportunity to work on the business element of delivering the programmes, as following up with more visits and sessions will be crucial.

“We have the capacity to plan,” he said.

“That’s building a layer of confidence with the schools again.”

Talks are ongoing with Rangitikei College, Whanganui High School and the traditional cricket school of Whanganui Collegiate about how youngsters are faring in the sport and how they can be assisted.

In addition, Huntley School, the 2018 National Primary School Cup champions, will have their teams returning to play in local junior competitions during Term 1 in 2023, after completing their commitment to Manawatū.

At club level, the newly amalgamated Whanganui Old Boys-Tech has a new boys’ Year 5-6 team who are making significant strides.

For the adult game, Bowman points out that the player drain to the major centres is not just a men’s issue, but very much a problem for growing the women’s code, as they look to bring that up to a similar par.

Introduced on Friday afternoons, alongside the kids’ Kiwi Cricket, has been the Women’s Super Smash – which in the first half of the summer saw 15 women coming to play pick-up matches.

Bowman explained it was all about developing a cohort of players of all abilities.

“It’s been really cool to see the women coming along and having a go.”

That mantra will also apply in early February when Whanganui hosts the 2023 Downer New Zealand Masters Games.

Currently, for the cricket module, there are 10 men’s teams confirmed for the 11-a-side format and another six who will enter the 8-a-side tournament.

Bowman hopes to confirm a women’s tournament as well, with one team signed up, with the goal to have 4-6 taking part.

Looking towards what will hopefully be a drier second half of the summer, the general manager feels the headquarters at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park is looking much improved.

Solo groundsman Steve Meredith is doing a lot of hard work, despite the setback of the theft of a significant amount of greenkeeping equipment in early November.

The next major programme on the itinerary for Cricket Whanganui is the Summer Cricket Camps, being held at Victoria Park from January 23-27.

Designed for children aged 5-15 and running from 10am to 1pm each day, the sessions will be run by Smith and Johnson, alongside players from the Riverview Motel Whanganui team.

The schedule will be:

January 23rd - Smash Play (5-12 years old)

January 24th - Batting/Fielding (10-15 years old)

January 25th - Yeah! Girls (7-15 years old - Girls Only)

January 26th - Bowling/Fielding (10-15 years old)

January 27th - Smash Play (5-12 years old)

The cost is $20 per session. For more information, please email: info@cricketwhanganui.co.nz