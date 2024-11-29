The design of the Gonville Pool House is built into the site of an abandoned pool with the home winning a national award in housing at the New Zealand Institute of Architects’ awards. Photo / Eva de Jong
Living in an abandoned public pool might seem like a strange project to take on, but a Whanganui couple have transformed a derelict site into their dream home and garden.
The Gonville Pool House won a national housing award at the 2024 New Zealand Institute of Architects’ awards in Auckland this month.
The pool was overgrown with weeds, had heavy graffiti, and severe leaks and hadn’t been used for 15 years when Frank Stark and Emma Bugden took on the place in 2021.
“It was basically ruined,” Stark said.
“When you looked at it you didn’t think, ‘oh turn on the taps and we can go swimming’. It looked like an abandoned and devastated sort of place.”
“We tried to give everything a new life,” Bugden said.
In purchasing the pool site, they also bought the neighbouring Gonville Town Hall and fire station building, which continues to be used as the Glastonbury Dance Studio and for concerts, weddings and funerals.
Part of the site has been converted into offices for Stark’s work at the Gonville Centre for Urban Research, which is an evolving workspace for architects and designers.
A self-contained flat in the remains of the old changing rooms has also been converted into an Airbnb.
Local interest in the Gonville Pool and its memories hasn’t faded with time.
“There’s that ongoing sense of curiosity and ownership from passersby - that’s a constant theme,” Stark said.