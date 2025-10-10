Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui couple revive Gonville Craft Market after 20 years

Erin Smith
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Gonville Hall's owners Emma Bugden (pictured) and Frank Stark are opening their property for a revival of the Gonville Craft Market.

Gonville Hall's owners Emma Bugden (pictured) and Frank Stark are opening their property for a revival of the Gonville Craft Market.

Gonville’s historic crafts market is making a comeback for one weekend next month, thanks to two residents of the Whanganui suburb.

The market on Sunday, November 16, from 11am-3pm, will host a variety of artist stalls. Food will be available from Big Moose, and refreshments will be provided by Brews

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save