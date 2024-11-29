Community input will be sought on a series of iwi proposals, including a joint council-iwi statutory reserves board to manage specific Whanganui reserves. Photo / Moana Ellis
Whanganui District Council is going public with aspects of the Treaty settlement being negotiated by Whanganui iwi before it considers signing up to a binding “world-first indigenous-council partnership”.
Negotiations between Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiations Trust (WLSNT) and the Crown are nearing their end and are expected to be finalised in early 2025.
As part of redress for breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Whanganui Māori propose a platform for joint initiatives between the council and Takapau Whariki, the post-settlement governance entity for the settlement.
The proposal was revealed at the council’s Strategy and Policy Committee meeting on Thursday.
“This initiative represents an unprecedented opportunity, a world-first indigenous-council partnership that benefits every individual. I say every individual, not some … all our community.”
It would foster stronger connections and achieve successful outcomes “at whānau level”.
The council made a commitment in December 2018 to “walk beside” Whanganui Māori in their settlement negotiations, Tripe said.
“The settlement acknowledges the wrongs of the past – and also charts a course for the future.
“The shift into the post-settlement era for Whanganui hapū/iwi provides a unique opportunity for the council to embark on new ways of working that will centre on local needs and local solutions. We see great potential.”
‘New ways of working’
The opportunity now was to engage with the community.
A series of information sessions will be held in December and January to encourage the community to find out more and share their thoughts.
“We’ve got two months to do it – it’s an important time for all our community to come on the journey with us,” Tripe said.
The council is being asked to decide on the proposals over the next few months so they can be included in the final settlement.
All councillors except Rob Vinsen supported recommendations to take the information to the community. Vinsen said he could not agree to release a document to the public that had not been finalised and was only a summary.
“We don’t know what’s in it at this point in time,” Vinsen said.
Councillor Michael Law voted against recommendations to note the status of negotiations, iwi aspirations, and the February 13 meeting for a council decision, saying there was not enough information in the council agenda.
The three proposals are for the council to: • Adopt a legally binding iwi-council relationship agreement, Te Tomokanga ki Te Matapihi, which would also apply to future councils; • Establish a joint Statutory Reserves Board, Ngā Tūtei a Maru, to manage specific reserves; and • Agree to establish a charitable trust, Toitū te Whānau, through which the council and iwi would take a joint approach to social wellbeing.
‘Transformative’ agreement
The proposal says the relationship agreement would establish a “transformative” partnership, acknowledging shared and distinct responsibilities for long-term wellbeing.
It would enhance iwi participation in decision-making and collaborative management of lands, resources and socio-economic strategies.
The joint reserves board would be made up of three iwi and three council members, including the mayor.