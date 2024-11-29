Chair Kate Joblin said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity “to be part of something”.

“Sitting alongside you and your settlement process is very much a career and lifetime achievement,” Joblin told WLSNT representatives at the meeting.

Whanganui District Council's Strategy and Policy Committee Chair Kate Joblin.

Mayor Andrew Tripe emphasised the unprecedented nature of the partnership and the need for public engagement before final decisions are made.

He described the proposal as a “jointly governed local plan” and said the council was excited by “daring to be different”.

“This initiative represents an unprecedented opportunity, a world-first indigenous-council partnership that benefits every individual. I say every individual, not some … all our community.”

It would foster stronger connections and achieve successful outcomes “at whānau level”.

The council made a commitment in December 2018 to “walk beside” Whanganui Māori in their settlement negotiations, Tripe said.

“The settlement acknowledges the wrongs of the past – and also charts a course for the future.

“The shift into the post-settlement era for Whanganui hapū/iwi provides a unique opportunity for the council to embark on new ways of working that will centre on local needs and local solutions. We see great potential.”

‘New ways of working’

The opportunity now was to engage with the community.

A series of information sessions will be held in December and January to encourage the community to find out more and share their thoughts.

“We’ve got two months to do it – it’s an important time for all our community to come on the journey with us,” Tripe said.

The council is being asked to decide on the proposals over the next few months so they can be included in the final settlement.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe.

All councillors except Rob Vinsen supported recommendations to take the information to the community. Vinsen said he could not agree to release a document to the public that had not been finalised and was only a summary.

“We don’t know what’s in it at this point in time,” Vinsen said.

Councillor Michael Law voted against recommendations to note the status of negotiations, iwi aspirations, and the February 13 meeting for a council decision, saying there was not enough information in the council agenda.

The three proposals are for the council to:

• Adopt a legally binding iwi-council relationship agreement, Te Tomokanga ki Te Matapihi, which would also apply to future councils;

• Establish a joint Statutory Reserves Board, Ngā Tūtei a Maru, to manage specific reserves; and

• Agree to establish a charitable trust, Toitū te Whānau, through which the council and iwi would take a joint approach to social wellbeing.

‘Transformative’ agreement

The proposal says the relationship agreement would establish a “transformative” partnership, acknowledging shared and distinct responsibilities for long-term wellbeing.

It would enhance iwi participation in decision-making and collaborative management of lands, resources and socio-economic strategies.

The joint reserves board would be made up of three iwi and three council members, including the mayor.

It would manage Pukenamu/Queens Park (6.6ha), Tawhero/Gonville Domain (23.8ha), Pākaitore/Moutoa Historic Reserve (9.9ha) and specific sections of Mōwhānau Village, with no change to public access.

Ngā Tūtei a Maru translates to “the guardians of Maru’s domain”. Maru is the atua/god of fresh water.

WLSNT project manager Tracey Waitokia told councillors the proposals embody the aspirations of hapū for a collaborative approach.

“This is an amazing opportunity for all of us to walk together to feed the wellbeing of our community, and make sure it is whanau-centred.”

WLSNT project manager Tracey Waitokia. Photo / NZME

Chief Crown Negotiator Rick Barker said it was “a remarkable opportunity” to unite the two entities to make life better for the entire community.

“If we want to make a difference we’ve got to make a change, and this was one of the drivers for [the Trust].”

‘Bend the future’

The community could take social issues into its own hands to bend the future and make improvements “in a style which is Whanganui’s alone”, Barker said.

“To my knowledge it’s not been done before. It’s new, it’s innovative.

“It’s an opportunity which presents itself today but won’t be there in the future.

“The council needs to make its decision ahead of iwi and ahead of the Crown. It can’t join later. So this is the time.”

Tripe said community feedback would help the council decide on the proposals at a full council meeting on February 13.

Engagement starts on Monday, December 2, when people will be able to access information and submit thoughts and questions via the council website. The engagement period closes on February 2.

Two public panel sessions will be held on Monday, December 9 at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Panellists will include WLSNT chair Ken Mair, project manager Waitokia and executive assistant Aimee Simon, Chief Crown Negotiator Barker, Mayor Tripe and councillor Jenny Duncan.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air