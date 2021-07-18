Whanganui community to have say on the future of Kokohuia Wetland

Advocate Tanea Tangaroa showing Te Kura o Kokohuia students through the wetlands. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui community is being asked for its input into the future of Te Repo o

Kokohuia - Castlecliff's Kokohuia Wetland.

The Kokohuia Wetland sits between Puriri St and the Whanganui River, behind the Heads Rd industrial area.

The Kokohuia Wetland project is being led by Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui in partnership with Whanganui District Council.

Advocate Tanea Tangaroa said the repo (wetland) had long been an important cultural

landscape, food source and ecological environment for Whanganui

"The repo was once a thriving wetland that provided food, materials and rongoa (medicines), nourishing the native birds and the community that traditionally lived here," she said.

"But over the years, it has been hounded and pounded and cut off from the Whanganui River. Now it is polluted, there are gas pipes in there, asbestos, every chemical factory is right there."

Whanganui District Council senior stormwater engineer Kritzo Venter said the project is part of a programme of works in the council's long-term plan.

"The development of a master plan for this area provides an opportunity to improve and

enhance not only the ecology and water management issues, but also connectivity, cultural and community values," he said.

"The area has been historically degraded because of former landfill activity but parts of the reconstructed wetland are in good condition, thanks to the work of Te Kura o Kokohuia, Tanea Tangaroa, Francis Ponga, the community and the council parks team."

• The community is welcome to attend a workshop at Te Kura o Kokohuia, Matipo Street, on Monday, July 19 from 6pm to 8pm. A number of workshops will be held throughout the week. For more information, please contact Te Aroha McDonnell at: tearoha@ngatangatatiaki.co.nz