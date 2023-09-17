Residents are being asked to have their say on the vision for Whanganui's future. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new vision and strategy is being developed for the Whanganui district, and the community is being invited to say what it thinks is important.

Whanganui District Council, which is working with iwi and hapū, wants the community to contribute to the vision that will guide the council’s work and focus for the next 10 years.

Chief executive David Langford said a wellbeing survey was the first step in hearing from the community.

“The short survey focuses on social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing and how these could be enhanced in our district.”

Those four aspects of wellbeing were reintroduced to the Local Government Act in 2019 and the core purpose of councils was refocused to support community wellbeing, he said.

“When you answer the questions, you’ll be asked what you love about Whanganui, what contributes to your wellbeing and what can be improved for now and for future generations.”

The council is also starting work on its Long Term Plan 2024-2034. From mid-2024, the new vision will guide how funding is allocated.

“Formal community consultation on both our vision and Long Term Plan starts in late March 2024,” Langford said.

“But if you’re passionate about the future of Whanganui and want to input into the vision early, answer our survey before mid-October and keep an eye out for further opportunities to share your thoughts online or in person over the next few months.”

The council wanted to hear from as many people as possible before the vision was finalised, he said.

“Whanganui is a really special place with a vibrant community, and we want to develop a vision that is specific to our unique district and honours Te Awa Tupua.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said it was important to be ambitious in setting the direction for the next 10 years.

“While Whanganui is doing well economically, times are tough for many households, and the council has reduced its spending in response and is looking at further cuts that can be made through the next Long Term Plan,” Tripe said.

“This limits what we can do right now, but it’s vital we continue to pay attention to the bigger picture and look for opportunities that will continue to see our communities and our district thrive.

“Focusing on wellbeing is a great approach because it means we’ll be considering what the council can do to lift up everyone in our community as we forge a path ahead through these tough times.”

The survey is online at: www.whanganui.govt.nz/vision-for-whanganui.