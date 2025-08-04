Advertisement
Whanganui Community Foundation grant boosts Sarjeant Gallery education programme

Whanganui Chronicle
Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery's education programme will be extended with the help of a $20,000 grant from Whanganui Community Foundation.

A $20,000 grant from the Whanganui Community Foundation is a “timely” boost for Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery’s education programme.

Gallery director Andrew Clifford said the funding would have “an immediate and meaningful impact”, enabling an increase in teaching hours and more capacity and reach to benefit students and

