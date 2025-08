Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery's education programme will be extended with the help of a $20,000 grant from Whanganui Community Foundation.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery's education programme will be extended with the help of a $20,000 grant from Whanganui Community Foundation.

A $20,000 grant from the Whanganui Community Foundation is a “timely” boost for Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery’s education programme.

Gallery director Andrew Clifford said the funding would have “an immediate and meaningful impact”, enabling an increase in teaching hours and more capacity and reach to benefit students and the wider community.

The gallery’s education activities provide curriculum-aligned learning experiences to thousands of tamariki and rangatahi across the Whanganui region every year. The programme, which is free for schools, is led by educators Sietske Jansma and Vanessa Edwards-Buerger who design and deliver sessions inspired by the gallery’s exhibitions and its nationally significant collection.

“The $20,000 grant comes at a critical time. Since the gallery returned to its redeveloped historic site on Pukenamu in November 2024, it has experienced exceptionally strong visitation numbers and enthusiastic engagement. Strengthening the education programme now ensures it is even better positioned to meet the increased demand from schools and educators, and reintroduce key offerings that were scaled back during the redevelopment period.”

Clifford thanked the Whanganui Community Foundation for recognising the importance of the programme.