Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui commentators on leadership roles for Hipkins and Sepuloni

Liz Wylie
By
3 mins to read
"He has shown that he gets things done," Josh Chandulal-Mackay said of Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"He has shown that he gets things done," Josh Chandulal-Mackay said of Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some Whanganui commentators have responded positively to the news Chris Hipkins is to become New Zealand Prime Minister and that Carmel Sepuloni is to be the new deputy.

Whanganui district councillor and Labour Party member

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle