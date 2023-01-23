"He has shown that he gets things done," Josh Chandulal-Mackay said of Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some Whanganui commentators have responded positively to the news Chris Hipkins is to become New Zealand Prime Minister and that Carmel Sepuloni is to be the new deputy.

Whanganui district councillor and Labour Party member Josh Chandulal-Mackay said Hipkins was the right person for the leadership role.

“Chris has always been a great spokesman. He showed that even before he was in Government when he was the Opposition education spokesman,” he said.

“It is a strength that will help see the Government through to the election.”

Chandulal-Mackay said Hipkins had thoroughly proven himself during two terms of government as Minister of Education, Police, the Public Service, and Leader of the House.

“He has shown that he gets things done while working under pressure.’

Whanganui Pasifika educator Hellen Puhipihi said she also believed Hipkins was the right choice for the leadership.

“He is the right person to steer the ship,” she said.

“I have always found him to be very honest and willing to revisit decisions as Minister of Education.”

Puhipuhi said she was delighted that Carmel Sepuloni would be the deputy leader.

“Carmel will be great for everybody, but of course, it is a special cause for celebration that a woman from a Pasifika background has been appointed to that role for the first time.

“It is inspiring for our young people to see a Pasifika politician in a leadership role.”

Whanganui Māori-Pasifika filmmaker Whetu Fala said Sepuloni’s appointment was a reason for joy in the wake of Jacinda Ardern’s resignation last week.

“It is very disappointing that Jacinda Ardern needed to step down after providing such strong leadership, so Carmel’s appointment to the deputy role is a spark of joy after hearing that news,” said Fala.

“She has been excellent in the social development role and she is local. She grew up in New Plymouth and her family is well-known in this part of the country.”

Fala said she also believed Hipkins had shown strong leadership abilities during the Government’s Covid-19 response and was the right person for the leadership appointment.

Businessman and Whanganui & Partners chairman Pahia Turia said he feels for Hipkins and Sepuloni, who will have a “hard road ahead of them”.

“No disrespect to either of them, but I would have liked to have seen a Māori caucus MP appointed to the leadership.

“It’s a difficult time for Labour, and it has been disappointing to see the way Jacinda has been treated. I may not have agreed with everything she did, but I have met her a number of times and she’s a good person who did not deserve the abuse she’s been subjected to.”

It’s expected Hipkins will outline when Ardern will formally resign as Prime Minister and when he will be sworn in, which could be on Wednesday ahead of the first Cabinet meeting of 2023.



















