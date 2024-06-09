Waverley top the points table after a big win over Marton in club rugby.

Waverley Harvesting Border have locked in top spot on the Tasman Tanning Premier points table with two games to spare after the biggest victory of the 2024 competition, beating Marton 57-7 at Dallison Park on Saturday.

The home side honoured standout centre Alekesio Vakarorogo in his 50th game for the club, scoring a brace of tries for the occasion, while speedy fullback Harry Symes chimed in for a hat-trick.

First-five Tyrone Albert finished with a 17-point haul from a try and six conversions.

For Marton, having conceded over 100 points in their last two outings, next weekend will now be a must-win to keep their faint hopes of a semifinal berth alive.

It is a similar scenario for Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, who could not repeat their first round upset against Byford’s Readimix Taihape, beaten 45-29 at Memorial Park in the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield game.

After Rātana squeaked by Taihape 6-5 in their first encounter, this game was much more open with 12 tries scored between the two teams.

It proved a good day for Taihape forwards with six of them joining fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden on the score sheet, while the versatile Luke Whale slotted five conversions.

Rātana picked up five tries themselves, trailing only 17-12 at halftime before the hosts came out strong in the second stanza - piling on 19 unanswered points to set up a lead the visitors could not run down.

The bonus point means Rātana alongside Marton just barely keep in sight of fourth place Dave Hosking Carriers Marist with two games remaining.

A major statement was made in the senior competition as a strong first half by Forest 360 Marist Knights carried them to a comfortable 36-19 win over McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu in the battle of second versus third.

It was no less impressive up at Memorial Park, as Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield holders Utiku Old Boys pulled away from their neighbours Bennett’s Taihape in the second half for a big 48-5 victory in the first vs fourth clash.

While Ruapehu’s defeat did not cost them a table position, Taihape took a tumble as Kelso Hunterville moved back into the top four after a big 58-5 away win over JJ Walters Asphalt Marton, dealing the home side’s quarterfinal hopes a heavy blow.

Results

Premier, Week 8

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 34 (Eben Claassen 2, Junior Lalanabaravi 2, Sheldon Pakinga, Ethan Robinson tries; Robinson 2 con) bt Marist 16 (Clive Stowers, Ioane Hough tries; Wiremu Morgan 2 pen). HT: 17-8.

Waverley Harvesting Border 57 (Harry Symes 3, Alekesio Vakarorogo 2, Timoci Seruwalu, Brendan Hemana, Renato Tikoisolomone, Tyrone Albert tries; Albert 6 con) bt Marton 7. HT: 19-0.

Byford’s Readmix Taihape 45 (Hoani Woodhead, Gabriel Hakaraia, Beau Walker, Matt Brown, Tremaine Gilbert, Tyler Rogers-Holden, Johnson Hiroa tries; Luke Whale 5 con) bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 29 (Petera Patea-Koro, Te Ao Marama Hemi, Sekove Radaveta, Lafo Ah-Ching, Kereti Tamou tries; Rehimana Meihana con, Brooklyn Herewini con). HT: 17-12.

Senior Championship, Week 9

Marton Park: Kelso Hunterville bt JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 58-5. HT: 31-5.

Macnab Domain: Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood bt McCrea Scanning Counties 24-12. HT: 5-0.

Dallison Park: Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic bt Border 22-21. HT: 21-12.

Spriggens Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu 36-19. HT: 31-12.

Country Club: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 43-17. HT: 29-0.

Memorial Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Utiku Old Boys bt Bennett’s Taihape 48-5. HT: 12-5.

Women

Memorial Park: AGC Marist Clover bt Byfords Construction Taihape 44-17.

Country Club: Silks Audit Rātana bt Speedy Signs Kaierau 36-10.