Taihape’s chances were helped by the return of try-scorer Tyler Rogers-Holden at fullback and taking the captaincy.

Taihape’s chances were helped by the return of try-scorer Tyler Rogers-Holden at fullback and taking the captaincy.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The east versus west rivalry of Tasman Tanning Premier still burns brightly as the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield has a new home at the clubrooms across from Memorial Park.

Byford’s Readimix Taihape rose to the moment to end Waverley Harvesting Border’s unbeaten run with a tremendous defensive effort to avoid the last-minute heartbreak experienced in their past two games - hanging on 17-14 in a scoreless second half.

Putting bodies on the line right at the tryline, Taihape denied Border’s storming finish and held up their highly regarded ball-runners.

It appeared Border had saved themselves when first their hard-charging second-five Timoci Seruwalu drove through bodies into the in-goal, and then from a goal-line dropout hard-working captain Angus Middleton charged the ball down and dived on it at the dead ball line.

Held up and the ball going dead were the official calls and, while Border continued to take penalty taps and scrums in the hope that Seruwalu or his try-scoring partner Alekesio Vakarorogo could make the decisive breakthrough, lost ball under pressure coming into contact decided the issue.

Border No 8 Josefa Namosimalua scored a stunning solo first-half try from the back of an attacking lineout.

Taihape’s forwards worked themselves into the ground – getting half a dozen priceless turnovers inside their half, although they also gave up a few penalties.

With skipper Peter Travis Hay-Horton injured, former captain Matt Brown dusted off the boots and went 80 minutes at lock in an inspiring performance – as did the workhorse flankers - try-scorer Beau Walker and players’ player of the day Sam Reeves.

Second-five Cyrus Tasi ran just as hard at Seruwalu and Vakarorogo as they did at him and, despite being rocked by one tackle, he kept getting up to shut them down – as did veteran centre Luke Whale, who also got across constantly to cut down returning 2023 midfielder Silio Waqalevu on the wing.

Taihape’s chances were helped immeasurably by the return of try-scorer Tyler Rogers-Holden at fullback and taking the captaincy.

The visitors were still missing veteran halfback Lindsay Horrocks with a hand injury, who perhaps would have suggested popping over a score-tying penalty when there were still six or seven minutes left to make the shield safe before having a crack at the win.

Yet Border stuck with what they know by setting plays for their ball-runners, but found exhausted but determined Taihape defenders flying at them from all angles.

“We shouldn’t be putting ourselves in those positions but we hung in there,” co-coach Cole Baldwin said.

“We hung tough, we knew they’d be desperate, after a tough month.

“It’s a good reality check for us, where we’re really at, so now we just get into the second round and look to work harder.

“Everyone’s going to get better, and we’ve got to make sure that we keep improving as well and, if we can do that, we’ll be there or thereabouts come the end of the year.”

Taihape assistant coach Tremaine Gilbert had been right in the thick of it from No 8 and was delighted his boys found “it” against the four-time defending champions.

“It’s good to be able to finally put an 80 minute performance on the board, it’s always going to be a physical battle against Border.

“They’ve been our rival for the last six to seven years maybe now, so it’s always one of those competitive games, especially up here.

“We want to keep our home base intact; unfortunately it didn’t happen last week, but to have Border as the scalp for this round is pleasing.”

After playing some good phase rugby in the first half, Taihape’s stonewall defence in the final 10 minutes was all heart.

“It’s sort of something we’ve been missing the last couple of weeks,” Gilbert said.

“We had a bit of an honesty session on Tuesday, and just seemed to turn the corner a bit I think with attitudes and a bit of extra effort with the boys.”

Taihape 17 (T Rogers-Holden, B Walker tries; A Chapman pen, 2 con) bt Border 14 (A Vakarorogo, J Namosimalua tries; T Albert 2 con). HT: 17-14.