Peceli Malanicagi has been named again in the wider Whanganui training group. Photo / NZME

The wider Steelform Whanganui training group had their first get together at Cooks Gardens on Monday night as they prepare for what will be a massive representative season.

As well as the task of ending South Canterbury’s dominance of the Mitre 10 Heartland Championship, after finishing runner-up in consecutive Meads Cup finals, Whanganui will also be stepping into the Cantabrians’ shoes on July 27 at Napier’s McLean Park.

With the repeat Meads Cup winners unable to afford the mounting costs of travel, they have withdrawn from their mandatory Ranfurly Shield challenge with Hawke’s Bay, allowing Whanganui their first shot at the Log of Wood since August 2018 against Taranaki in Hāwera.

Interestingly, of the 60 players invited to train on Monday by coach Jason Hamlin, 11 of them were in the last Whanganui team to play at McLean Park – an entertaining match against Poverty Bay in the 2020 “Covid” season which served as the curtain-raiser to Hawke’s Bay’s shield defence against Manawatū.

The Magpies lost the shield to the dominant Wellington team two years later but regained it at Sky Stadium in October 2023.

The shield challenge will come early in Whanganui’s preseason, as the Tasman Tanning Premier grand final will be two weekends prior on July 13 at Cooks Gardens.

There are 19 survivors from last year’s Heartland campaign named in the wider squad, although several others have been part of previous representative seasons.

The 2024 draw could be challenging, as first up they will play South Canterbury at home at Cooks Gardens, trying to become the first side to end their historic Heartland streak – 31 consecutive games dating back to 2019.

The Cantabrians were recognised with the National Team of the Year prize at the 2023 NZR Awards in December – another first for a Heartland union.

Should Whanganui end the streak or suffer a first-up loss, they will also have to ready themselves for a tough middle of September with back-to-back road games against now-perennial Meads Cup semifinalists Thames Valley followed by their sole South Island trip to meet Mid Canterbury in Ashburton.

They will then have potential back-to-back defences of the Bruce Steel Memorial Cup against neighbours Wairarapa Bush and Horowhenua-Kāpiti, before looking to regain the Sir Colin Meads Memorial Trophy from King Country after another shock loss in Taumarunui last August.

The wider squad is:

Forwards: Gabriel Hakaraia (Taihape), Raymond Salu (Kaierau), Ranato Tikoisolomone (Border), Kamipeli Latu (Border), Tai Pulemagafa (Kaierau), Ross McDonald (Border), Kereti Tamou (Ratana), Hoani Woodhead (Taihape), James Coogan (Utiku), Alesana Tofa (Marist), Joe Edwards (Kaierau), Ratu Vudiniabola (Kaierau), Brendan Hemana (Border), Peter-Travis Hay-Horton (Taihape), Josh Lane (Kaierau), Matt Ashworth (Kaierau), Ngapuke Patea (Border), Ben O’Leary (Marist), Keane Metekingi (Border), Mark Coogan (Utiku), Ben Waiwai (Ruapehu), Josefa Namosimalua (Border), Samu Kubunavanua (Marist), Luke Whale (Taihape), Connor O’Leary (Marist), Jamie Hughes (Ratana), Angus Middleton (Border), Neo Tichbon (Kaierau), Jayden Garland-Lower (Marist), Beau Walker (Taihape), Douglas Horrocks (Kaierau), Tawhiwhi Karaitiana (Ratana), Joe Abernethy (Utiku), Tauapai Junior (Marton).

Backs: Lindsay Horrocks (Border), Eben Classen (Kaierau), Kahl Elers-Green (Taihape), Dakuitoga Natuata (Marton), Daniel Kauika (Marist), Petera Patea-Koro (Ratana), Dane Whale (Marton), Ethan Robinson (Kaierau), Tyrone Albert (Border), Chad Whale (Taihape), Brooklyn Herewini (Ratana), Alekesio Vakarorogo (Border), Timoci Seruwalu (Border), Silio Waqalevu (Border), Faleseu Tauailoto (Marton), Mitai Hemi (Ratana), Jamie Robertson (Marist), Cyrus Tasi (Taihape), Apolosi Tanoa (Kaierau), Josaia Bogileka (Marist), Harry Symes (Border), Rusiata Lalanabaravi (Kaierau), Tim Goodwin (Marton), Peceli Malanicagi (Kaierau), Tyler Rogers-Holden (Taihape), Sheldon Pakinga (Kaierau).

The 2024 Heartland draw is:

August 17: Whanganui vs South Canterbury, Cooks Gardens.

August 24: Poverty Bay vs Whanganui, TBC

August 31: Whanganui vs Buller, Cooks Gardens

September 7: Thames Valley vs Whanganui, Rhodes Park

September 14: Mid Canterbury vs Whanganui, Ashburton Showgrounds

September 21: Whanganui vs Wairarapa-Bush, Cooks Gardens

September 28: Horowhenua-Kāpiti vs Whanganui, Levin Domain

October 5: Whanganui vs King Country, Cooks Gardens