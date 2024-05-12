Kaierau got out of jail on fulltime 27-21 at Marton Park on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Newcomers Marton came within seconds of having yet another Tasman Tanning Premier scalp hanging on their mantle as Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau got out of jail on fulltime 27-21 at Marton Park on Saturday.

Trailing 21-20 with time virtually up, an attacking kick into the tryline corner was claimed by Marton but the clearing kick went straight up in front of the posts, where Kaierau snatched it, and although a couple of passes went to ground, they kept the ball alive for winger Rusiate Lalanabaravi to score on the final play.

Marton halfback Dakuitoga Natuquata scored a try in each half from toeing the ball through under the posts and a classic halfback sneak respectively.

Joseph Latu scored their other try on the wing, while first-five Dane Whale converted all three.

Kaierau’s flanker-turned-halfback Mairangi Tamehana scored after charging through the gate, while the visitors’ other try came from winger Penianai Saumaki.

First-five Ethan Robinson converted them and added what proved to be two crucial penalties.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist were able to pull away from a brave Tāmata Hauhā Rātana to secure a priceless bonus point win 38-20 at Spriggens Park.

Playing back at home, Marist had what they had missed in their narrow loss to Border – depth on the bench – from which they secured four of their six tries and two conversions.

This was due to Steelform Whanganui incumbents holding those spots – Josaia Bogileka contributing 14 points while Samu Kubunavanua scored in his return game.

Reserve forward Raponi Tofa dotted down, as did both wingers Ioane Hough-Aki and CJ Stowers, with new halfback Te Heru Rey Koro converting twice.

Rātana had briefly led 13-12 and were still in it when trailing 24-20 before Marist’s extra resources took the toll.

Their tries came from Te Orunui Wakefield, Bryant Galpin and Naibuka Gaunaca, while John Ririnui slotted two kicks.

There were some absolute thrillers in the Senior competition, as Utiku Old Boys survived the comeback by McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu to lift the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield 29-26 at Memorial Park.

The likewise anticipated Whanganui Marist RFC derby went to the young guns, as Forest 360 Marist Knights defeated two-time defending champions Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 22-19.

JJ Walters Asphalt Marton brought the sole success for the supporters on club day with the last try for a 19-18 win over Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau.

Results

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 5

Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield – Byford’s Readimix Taihape 17 (Tyler Rogers-Holden, Beau Walker tries; Aaron Chapman pen, 2 con) bt Waverley Harvesting Border 14 (Alekesio Vakarorogo, Josefa Namosimalua tries; Tyrone Albert 2 con). HT: 17-14.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 27 (Mairangi Tamehana, Penianai Saumaki, Rusiate Lalanabaravi tries; Ethan Robinson 2 pen, 3 con) bt Marton 21 (Dakuitoga Natuquata 2, Joseph Latu tries; Dane Whale 3 con). HT: 14-10 Marton.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 38 (Josaia Bogileka 2, Ioane Hough-Aki, Clive Stowers, Raponi Tofa, Samu Kubunavanua tries; Te Heru Ray Koro 2 con, Bogileka 2 con) bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 20 (Te Orunui Wakefield, Bryant Galpin, Naibuka Gaunaca tries; John Ririnui pen, con). HT: 12-10.

Senior Championship, Week 5

Memorial Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Utiku Old Boys bt McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu 29-26. HT: 12-7.

Marton Park: JJ Walters Asphalt Marton bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 19-18.

Rātana Pa: Bennett’s Taihape bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood 29-20.

Macnab Domain: Kelso Hunterville bt McCrea Scanning Counties 24-7. HT: 17-0.

Spriggens Park: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 22-19. HT: 14-5.

City College: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt Border 29-7. HT: 17-7.

Women

Marton Park: AGC Marist Clovers bt Marton Queenbeez 72-5.

Memorial Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Silks Audit Rātana 12-5.